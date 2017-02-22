FX - LEGION 1x04 Promo "Chapter 4" + The Look Behind Legion
[synopsis]David's in trouble, while his friends search for answers.
The clothes make the character. Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew to see how wardrobe helps tell the story. [Spoiler (click to open)]They didn't talk about it, but I loved how those tech guys from Ep1 were basically Sentinels haha
Discussion post for Chapter 3 =) So, who are your favs so far? I just need more Ptonomy ♥
