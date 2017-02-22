GagracisPero NO

Britney's Umbrella in Infamous 2007 Attack Will Go Up For Auction




The umbrella used to attack a photographer's car is going up for auction nearly 10 years since the incident.

The pap said that he will donate half the proceeds to a charity of Britney's choice.

The 2007 incident occurred days after her head shaving as she was being pursued relentlessly
by the paps. Her "cousin" Alli Sims was with her during the chase and begged photographers to leave her alone before Britney snapped and went off on the pap's Ford Explorer.

Britney later apologized via statement on her website, explaining the outburst was down to a character she was auditioning for.

'I apologize to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella,' she wrote. 'I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally.

