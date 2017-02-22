Britney's Umbrella in Infamous 2007 Attack Will Go Up For Auction
The umbrella Britney Spears used during a 2007 attack on a photographer will go up for auction https://t.co/Y7mzuL8Js4 pic.twitter.com/zddb5LHVf3— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 22, 2017
The umbrella used to attack a photographer's car is going up for auction nearly 10 years since the incident.
The pap said that he will donate half the proceeds to a charity of Britney's choice.
The 2007 incident occurred days after her head shaving as she was being pursued relentlessly
by the paps. Her "cousin" Alli Sims was with her during the chase and begged photographers to leave her alone before Britney snapped and went off on the pap's Ford Explorer.
Britney later apologized via statement on her website, explaining the outburst was down to a character she was auditioning for.
'I apologize to the pap for a stunt that was done 4 months ago regarding an umbrella,' she wrote. 'I was preparing my character for a role in a movie where the husband never plays his part so they switch places accidentally.
Source
#leavebritneyalone :(
iconic
britney and mary j blige in over-the-knee leather boots were the sole bright spots
i'm going to light a candle for it tonight 💕
I can't believe I'm the same age now that she was then.
And I wonder if she really was Britney's cousin lol
I love you, Britney.