I found Prometheus incredibly frustrating but I'm still really looking forward to this. I love this universe. Reply

Thread

Link

James Franco and Danny McBride are in this? Can't compute it not being a comedy tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

i know i'll be laughing when an xenomorph bursts out of franco's chest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You just know Franco's going to die a truly glorious (or inglorious) death. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I don't know if I should watch or not ughhhh???? I want the movie to be fresh when I see it Reply

Thread

Link

I think it mainly just sets up some character dynamics. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks, I'll think about it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch it.

The footage is not from the actual film... I fucked up and assumed it was D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ the dinner fake out. I love that scene in the first movie.



This scene felt awkward to me, but idk. it's a small slice. I love space movies so I'm interested to see where it goes.



That said, who the FUCK hired Franco and McBride? Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, it's not even a small slice. This is a promo shot by Luke Scott, not Ridley. So who knows what the actual movie will be like. Some of the Prometheus promos were more interesting than the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SO EXCITED Reply

Thread

Link

Its interesting that Jon Spaits wrote the Passengers script and the Prometheus script and Passengers was about a crew in sleep going to colonize a planet. I'm not saying Ridley stole that idea but...





And like I get they were playing on the iconic scene from Alien but it felt flat. I did like that the sets looked amazing and more gritty.



And like 90 percent of them men (and some women) can get it. Reply

Thread

Link

Eh it's not like this is even the first film in this franchise about a crew colonizing a planet and all but one of them have hypersleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link