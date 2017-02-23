February 23rd, 2017, 03:24 am jacobcr Prologue short film from Alien: Covenant SourceETA: Oh wait, apparently the footage was shot by Ridley's son and is not in the film :sLet me change the title of this post... Tagged: film - horror, film - science fiction, james / dave franco, michael fassbender Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1515 comments Add comment
The footage is not from the actual film... I fucked up and assumed it was D:
This scene felt awkward to me, but idk. it's a small slice. I love space movies so I'm interested to see where it goes.
That said, who the FUCK hired Franco and McBride?
And like I get they were playing on the iconic scene from Alien but it felt flat. I did like that the sets looked amazing and more gritty.
And like 90 percent of them men (and some women) can get it.