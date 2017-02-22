Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar issue
THR cover: @Lin_Manuel fronts the #Oscars issue https://t.co/16TO8vp9hl pic.twitter.com/VOAIkHzHg6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017
One day in Hollywood with #Oscars cover star @Lin_Manuel Miranda. pic.twitter.com/KAiknCZ4y6— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017
he's been all over the place lately so i'm praying this means his chances are good 🤞🏽
I'll never get why LLL is so hyped:
wow
blah blah land is gonna get it
edit: Oh I guess not, if Miranda wins it he'll replace Lopez. For some reason I thought they were the same age.
jk that wouldn't happen even on earth 2
and if he did get it, would he set the record for youngest EGOT or shortest time between first award and last award?
But if he wins this year he will be the youngest EGOT winner by 2 years.
Robert Lopez was the fastest winner, it took 10 years. If Lin wins this year he would beat that by a year (he started in 2008).
justice for #weknowtheway!!!