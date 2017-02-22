Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts The Hollywood Reporter's Oscar issue

He was the answer to a bar trivia question last night. I got him after one clue (born in NYC in 1980 and graduated from Wesleyan in 2002) and was so mad because I don't follow him/his career and only skimmed his wiki once a few months ago lol Reply

going for that EGOT Reply

This is one of two upsets that I'm putting on my Bingo card. I'm really hoping the voters go the route of MacPEGOT instead of La La Land. Obviously, I'm a fan of Lin but "City of Stars" is not a great song and while I kind of wish "You're Welcome" had the nod over "How Far I'll Go" the music of Moana in general has more heart and soul and supports the story better than the music of La La Land. Reply

"we know the way" would've been a good nominee too. even "where you are". Reply

"Where You Are" is the song that's been stuck in my head / my most played recently. It obviously wouldn't get a nom but it's been months and the reprise of "How Far I'll Go" still sends me into sobs. Reply

we know the way is the better song imo Reply

Honestly City of Stars isn't bad imo and has a great melody but imagine if that Audition song won... omg I'd commit seppuku Reply

I loved most of La La Land's music, but the one song I couldn't stand was "City of Stars". I'm rooting hard for "How Far I'll Go". Reply

I'm so bitter Audition and City of Stars got nominated over Another Day of Sun :/ Reply

I really want him to win but I think it will go to La La Land like everything. :/



I'll never get why LLL is so hyped: Reply

is he really about to get an EGOT



wow Reply

only in my dreams!!!



blah blah land is gonna get it Reply

well i mean i dont want either of them to get it so..... Reply

blah blah bland. Reply

i'm so mad he's not gonna egot this year Reply

Same, I wanted him to be the fastest and the youngest to compete the egot Reply

Doesn't Robert Lopez already have that title?



edit: Oh I guess not, if Miranda wins it he'll replace Lopez. For some reason I thought they were the same age.



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:45 am (UTC) Reply

I want him to win but I know I'm setting myself up for disappointment. At least, he'll have many more chances to snag an oscar in the future. Reply

mte Reply

City of Flops is going to win, but I'm pulling for Lin to win his Oscar for the Mary Poppins movie. Reply

he's not doing any writing for that one Reply

how dare u neglect to acknowledge that he may win the best ACTOR oscar!!!!

jk that wouldn't happen even on earth 2 Reply

But he's acting! Maybe he'll pull a Cher!!!1 Reply

I had to write down traits my "perfect partner" would have and halfway through I realized I was basically just describing LMM. Reply

even if he doesn't get the EGOT this weekend, would he still possibly have a chance of getting it some other time?

and if he did get it, would he set the record for youngest EGOT or shortest time between first award and last award? Reply

youngest EGOT and first MacPEGOT Reply

What is the Mac for? Reply

He has an upcoming animated film with Sony, the live action Little Mermaid, and I believe another Disney animation film in the works. Reply

He has a chance to win the EGOT until he dies. You don't have to win them all in one year, it's over the course of your whole career. I'm sure at some point he'll do something else that will be considered for an Oscar even if he doesn't win this year.



But if he wins this year he will be the youngest EGOT winner by 2 years.



Robert Lopez was the fastest winner, it took 10 years. If Lin wins this year he would beat that by a year (he started in 2008).



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

If he becomes another latino to join the EGOT ranks I will legit die. Reply

I have no interest in watching/listening to Moana but it's a shame he's going to lose Reply

moana was the 1st movie i saw after the election and i swear i had some kind of psychotic break during it b/c i was crying from the first five mins but esp during this scene









justice for #weknowtheway!!! Reply

i didn't think i was gonna cry watching this and i held off until the slow motion walk between the waves Reply

FUCKING TEAR MY HEART OUT



I love We Know the Way so much. It would have been a great live performance at the Oscars too. Reply

It kills me that he's not going to win. I need the LLL songs to split the vote. Neither LLL song is a strong, memorable song. How Far I'll Go deserves the win. Reply

i still need to see moana Reply

me too! annoyed that it's not out yet on itunes/google play. Reply

