fan writes camila cabello a song – and she loves it!
- a karla fan named evan blum wrote a track titled "camila cabello" for his girlfriend. he wrote about how much he loves his girlfriend… by comparing her to karla
- "the world is a girl group/and you're my favorite member," he sings in the reggae-inspired track. "like camila cabello / you brighten my day-o / i’m losing the words to say-o."
HAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG OMG— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 20, 2017
evan, I don't know why she was upset, I think your song is dope https://t.co/fNlGGfwNNX
source / source2
wow karla genuinely loves her fans. what a sweetheart
My good feelings toward OP are disappearing with every unnecessary KKKarla post.