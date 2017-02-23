dog

fan writes camila cabello a song – and she loves it!




- a karla fan named evan blum wrote a track titled "camila cabello" for his girlfriend. he wrote about how much he loves his girlfriend… by comparing her to karla
- "the world is a girl group/and you're my favorite member," he sings in the reggae-inspired track. "like camila cabello / you brighten my day-o / i’m losing the words to say-o."



source / source2

wow karla genuinely loves her fans. what a sweetheart

Tagged: ,