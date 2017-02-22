Grace Slick Donates Chick-Fil-A Checks to LGBTQ Rights Group





A republican proposed a "repeal" of HB2, but it's really shitty and would still police the bathroom habits of transgender people (they can only use single occupancy bathrooms in public buildings, but I was just in some public buildings today and couldn't fuckin' find any so).



http://www.ncleg.net/gascripts/BillLook Up/BillLookUp.pl?Session=2017&BillID=H186



Charlotte Observer has an excellent editorial that spells out how awful the bill is



"In summary, if this bill becomes law, LGBT discrimination will be legal. People who look like men would be required to use the women’s room. And LGBT minority rights will be at the mercy of a majority vote. Basic human rights should not be up for a vote.



"That’s why we doubt it would bring back the NCAA, the ACC, the NBA and others who are crossing the state off their lists. Those organizations have said they don’t want to do business in a state that sanctions LGBT discrimination. North Carolina still would."



ugh i'm from the charlotte area and i'm just so disappointed in this shit



i actually like the piedmont but this is just... awful. my lgbt friends from high school are leaving the area and state because they don't feel safe.



Call your rep tmrw! They may move quickly to get this terrible compromise passed since they have now 9 days before they lose a shit ton of money thanks to losing out on all NCAA championship/NBA all star games for the next 6 years unless they repeal HB2. But like they said in the charlotte observer editorial, that probably won't happen with this bill since it still legalizes discrimination against the trans community. I'm REALLY not into the idea that basic human rights for marginalized groups can be put up for a vote by the public if enough bigots sign a petition. Reply

Chic fil a is so good imo ! Reply

I feel like I have to donate to Equality NC or Lambda Legal when I give in and eat there. Gotta cancel out my guilt. Reply

their chicken nuggets are godly Reply

i only tried the grilled nuggets, but my order is always the original sandwich+waffle cut fries+chickFilA sauce to dip all it in. Reply

I had their nuggets for the first time today and I thought they were kind of bland. Maybe I got a bad batch? Reply

mte, them and Popeyes are the only fast food I really fuck with Reply

damn hate chicken



I cannot always resist the allure of their hateful, hateful nuggets Reply

It's their Polynesian sauce I'm addicted to. I don't care about the food, just that damn sauce. If anyone knows another way for me to get that sauce, I'd be in heaven. Reply

Their fucking southwestern salad will forever keep me as a customer. Reply

their sauce is bbq+honey mustard+RANCH



since target sells wafflecut fries i feel like i can finally break free Reply

I'm luckily from the northeast where Chick-Fil-A isn't a thing. Reply

I don't love myself but their food is good Reply

That's a cool thing to do. I had Chick-fil-A when I was younger and it was so gross. Reply

I haven't eaten at Chick-fil-a in a while, but man did they have good chicken sandwiches. They'd sell them in the morning in high school and people would fucking fight with each other whenever someone would try to skip them in line, lol.



That's awesome that she's donating the money. Reply

What an awesome lady! Reply

That's awesome.



I know someone who will donate the equivalent amount they spend at Chik-fil-A to an LGBT cause, she calls it Chik-fil-anthropy. Reply

I think I'm gonna do that next time I give in and eat there. It's not much, but every bit helps and it adds up the more you eat there.



But my fat ass doesn't need more chicken sandwiches so maybe I'll just donate 10 bucks to Lambda Legal right now. Reply

She could just not eat there Lol, and still donate. It's funny people have no problem boycotting certain directors or actors but heaven forbid they forgo shitty chicken Reply

lol mte. chick-fil-a's shitty food ain't that serious. Reply

That's such an excellent idea - take their money and use in a positive way. I have been boycotting this place for many years now. Reply

Right? Chick-Fil-A is going to spend that money no matter what so at least this way is going to a good cause. Reply

As a gay man, if there's a company who publicly is anti-lgbt, they are #cancelled.

However, I'm not giving up Chik Fil A. That shit is FUCKING delicious. There's a reason why people go nuts over this.



It's weird, because when I grew up, I never had any Chick Fil A's near me. And whenever I went someplace that had them, I had no interest in trying it.

So, once they came out against gays, I was like "well, i can't miss something i never had".



But then one day, I was driving home and needed dinner, & it was the best choice where I was at.

One bite of that classic chicken sandwich & their waffle cut fries, and I was hooked.

And the Chik Fil A sauce is my fav! I dip my chicken sandwich and fries in them.



My god, seeing Grace's name in a headline for Chick Fil A had me mentally preparing for the worst. I was so not ready to lose her as a fave and now I only love her more. Thank you for remaining awesome, Grace. Reply

I didn't even know Chick Fil A has commercials Reply

I have never seen a commercial from them in my entire life and their branch is very popular where I live. I have seen a few posters and a billboard, though. Reply

Burger King is buying Popeyes and maybe, one day, they will open it via franchise in Russia Reply

http://www.newsobserver.com/news/busine ss/article134207294.html We just got one in Durham (first one in the area -- we're Bojangles territory). Lmao it has caused a daily traffic jam. They had to get a cop to direct traffic. Reply

Kourtney Kardashian, ha impacT! Reply

Lmao that's awesome Reply

I've never ate here is the hype real? My sister doesn't eat fast food but she eats chik Reply

