Grace Slick Donates Chick-Fil-A Checks to LGBTQ Rights Group



Grace Slick was initially vehemently against allowing Chick-Fil-A, the notoriously homophobic chicken sandwich chain whose CEO is obsessed with "traditional marriage," the right to use a Jefferson Starship song in a commercial. She eventually decided to say yes, if only so she could donate every dime she makes off the commercial to Lambda Legal, a civil rights group that fights for the rights of LGBTQ Americans and everyone living with HIV.

I'm glad! Lambda Legal does great work and is fighting against HB2 alongside the ACLU. Based on HB 186, a piss-poor excuse of a repeal and replace bill, we're only gonna get rid of that goddamn bathroom bill if we fight it in the courts.

Go to the source to see the commercial and read excerpts from her statement on Forbes.

