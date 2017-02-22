Grace Slick Donates Chick-Fil-A Checks to LGBTQ Rights Group
Grace Slick is taking Chick-Fil-A's money and giving it to an LGBT rights organization https://t.co/kaNsmrYryT pic.twitter.com/6vOdFZn1Ff— Jezebel (@Jezebel) February 22, 2017
Grace Slick was initially vehemently against allowing Chick-Fil-A, the notoriously homophobic chicken sandwich chain whose CEO is obsessed with "traditional marriage," the right to use a Jefferson Starship song in a commercial. She eventually decided to say yes, if only so she could donate every dime she makes off the commercial to Lambda Legal, a civil rights group that fights for the rights of LGBTQ Americans and everyone living with HIV.
I'm glad! Lambda Legal does great work and is fighting against HB2 alongside the ACLU. Based on HB 186, a piss-poor excuse of a repeal and replace bill, we're only gonna get rid of that goddamn bathroom bill if we fight it in the courts.
A republican proposed a "repeal" of HB2, but it's really shitty and would still police the bathroom habits of transgender people (they can only use single occupancy bathrooms in public buildings, but I was just in some public buildings today and couldn't fuckin' find any so).
Charlotte Observer has an excellent editorial that spells out how awful the bill is
"In summary, if this bill becomes law, LGBT discrimination will be legal. People who look like men would be required to use the women’s room. And LGBT minority rights will be at the mercy of a majority vote. Basic human rights should not be up for a vote.
"That’s why we doubt it would bring back the NCAA, the ACC, the NBA and others who are crossing the state off their lists. Those organizations have said they don’t want to do business in a state that sanctions LGBT discrimination. North Carolina still would."
i actually like the piedmont but this is just... awful. my lgbt friends from high school are leaving the area and state because they don't feel safe.
I cannot always resist the allure of their hateful, hateful nuggets
since target sells wafflecut fries i feel like i can finally break free
That's awesome that she's donating the money.
I know someone who will donate the equivalent amount they spend at Chik-fil-A to an LGBT cause, she calls it Chik-fil-anthropy.
But my fat ass doesn't need more chicken sandwiches so maybe I'll just donate 10 bucks to Lambda Legal right now.
However, I'm not giving up Chik Fil A. That shit is FUCKING delicious. There's a reason why people go nuts over this.
It's weird, because when I grew up, I never had any Chick Fil A's near me. And whenever I went someplace that had them, I had no interest in trying it.
So, once they came out against gays, I was like "well, i can't miss something i never had".
But then one day, I was driving home and needed dinner, & it was the best choice where I was at.
One bite of that classic chicken sandwich & their waffle cut fries, and I was hooked.
And the Chik Fil A sauce is my fav! I dip my chicken sandwich and fries in them.
My god, seeing Grace's name in a headline for Chick Fil A had me mentally preparing for the worst. I was so not ready to lose her as a fave and now I only love her more. Thank you for remaining awesome, Grace.
