Celebs comment on news of the day: Standing Rock dismantled, trans rights rescinded, new Earths(!?!)


iamnikkireed: Thank you @markruffalo for posting this image. This is an armored car and flak vests...THIS is exactly what it looks like when the love of money overpowers the loves for human beings. Take a second to read these beautiful words by my friend @zenbunni below. ・・・

At 2pm Mountain Time Today heavily militarized forces will be dismantling Standing Rock and all who are there. Let us pray for all the brave Water Keepers and Earth Guardians. Every dollar and decision you make in life either funds people that want to protect or hurt our planet - the choice should be easy if one simply digs a touch deeper than living blindly consuming without consciousness.
This heartbreaking image shows the stark divide we live daily with those that have completely lost sight of what it means to be human and those that live naturally from a heart space.
We pray, meditate, and send light to both sides.













In happier news, NASA discovered a dwarf star with 7 Earth like planets, 3 of which are in the life supporting sweet spot!








packing my stuff for Nu-Earth rn brb
