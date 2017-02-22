Celebs comment on news of the day: Standing Rock dismantled, trans rights rescinded, new Earths(!?!)
iamnikkireed: Thank you @markruffalo for posting this image. This is an armored car and flak vests...THIS is exactly what it looks like when the love of money overpowers the loves for human beings. Take a second to read these beautiful words by my friend @zenbunni below. ・・・
At 2pm Mountain Time Today heavily militarized forces will be dismantling Standing Rock and all who are there. Let us pray for all the brave Water Keepers and Earth Guardians. Every dollar and decision you make in life either funds people that want to protect or hurt our planet - the choice should be easy if one simply digs a touch deeper than living blindly consuming without consciousness.
This heartbreaking image shows the stark divide we live daily with those that have completely lost sight of what it means to be human and those that live naturally from a heart space.
We pray, meditate, and send light to both sides.
Ugly! Trump administration set to rescind protections for transgender students ➡️ by @aterkel https://t.co/678NPUt4Yh via @HuffPostPol— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 22, 2017
Do not lose sight of this. We are assaulting human beings so that investors -- including POTUS -- can profit from environmental destruction. https://t.co/KIYNzD9V7N— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) February 23, 2017
THIS IS EVERYTHING WRONG WITH THIS ADMINISTRATION. @POTUS ACTS OUT OF FEAR AND HATRED OF EVERYTHING HE DOESN'T UNDERSTAND. #RESIST https://t.co/SG9UgSH7R1— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) February 23, 2017
This is disgusting. This is unacceptable. I #StandWithGavin and every Trans person who deserve nothing less than protection and equality. https://t.co/IK5TO8nWQ8— Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 23, 2017
Putin Elected Trump pic.twitter.com/iYuv7PvNCQ— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 22, 2017
In happier news, NASA discovered a dwarf star with 7 Earth like planets, 3 of which are in the life supporting sweet spot!
Good news: There are 7 newly discovered possibly hospitable planets.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 22, 2017
Bad news: Russia is already interfering in their elections.
This this this this!!!!!!! https://t.co/L2aEG7Uchg— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 22, 2017
Road trip! https://t.co/5cJ3N6y1aA— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) February 22, 2017
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9
packing my stuff for Nu-Earth rn brb
Edited at 2017-02-23 02:53 am (UTC)
Poke some holes in the condom bb.
i'm still hoping for the sun to go supernova 4 billion years earlier than expected. or we get obliterated by the radiation from a pulsar.
esp w nasa's announcement yesterday. rip having an interesting life.
Also Republicans: I voted for an actual sexual predator
#Meteor2020