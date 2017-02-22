Celebs comment on news of the day: Standing Rock dismantled, trans rights rescinded, new Earths(!?!)

Yaaaas. I want star trek to become real T___T Reply

tha world is depressin, mark ruffalo needs ta cum comfort me both sexually n financially



Edited at 2017-02-23 02:53 am (UTC)

It's time.



Poke some holes in the condom bb. Reply

Honestly; he's so socially conscious and so fine. He's one of the only white cishets in the world that I'll allow to put it in me. Reply

but would you fuck him if every time you banged he whispered 9/11 conspiracy theories in your ear Reply

I'm glad we're having this conversation. Reply

me Reply

i want to be teleported to one of the new earths pls Reply

Packing my bags and blasting off as we speak! Reply

i see NASA is hard at work getting us off this garbage planet. too bad it won't be before trumputin's reign of terror ends. Reply

I get so excited about space travel before I remember that we are the shittiest species in the universe and will just end up destroying everything we touch. but their work is appreciated. maybe they can colonise the moon before drumpf starts wwiii. Reply

hearing about the exoplanets in the habitable zone was cool as fuck ngl, but hearing sara say its a journey for future generations (and we're the pioneers) is still sad as fuck.



i'm still hoping for the sun to go supernova 4 billion years earlier than expected. or we get obliterated by the radiation from a pulsar. Reply

do you think michelle obama would be president of the new planet? Reply

You mean queen? Reply

new earths fascinate me so much i'm very bitter i was born too early to be able to go to them tbh!!! Reply

Same, growing up watching Star Trek gave me high expectations. I was so disappointed when I realized in my lifetime humans aren't leaving the solar system. Reply

mte



esp w nasa's announcement yesterday. rip having an interesting life. Reply

i'd gladly get eviscerated by aliens Reply

So glad I'm building a spaceship in my barn. At first I thought I was gonna be stuck in the rings of Saturn, I mean they're cool and all but I wanted to get some terraforming started eventually. This is a welcome relief. Thank you NASA. Reply

Can I catch a ride? I'll bring snacks. Reply

I'll be doing a lottery for available seats soon sis. Will add your name to the list. Bribes will work though. Reply

I've been wondering how your building is going! Reply

I don't even know what to expect anymore. even if they impeach him families have still been torn apart and lives have still been ruined and we can never undo the damage caused. they might be able to stop further damage by impeaching drumpf (tho w pence in the wings lol good luck w that) but the consequences of actions already taken are too numerous to count. impeaching drumpf will empower his most violent supporters and who knows wtf they'll do when they feel well and truly wronged. something has to give but I don't know what it'll be that finally tears this administration apart. Reply

There really are no words to help explain away lies like this. pic.twitter.com/OM5RIgQHLZ — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) February 23, 2017

Republicans: trans people will assault us in bathrooms even though that's never happened before!



Also Republicans: I voted for an actual sexual predator Reply

But he held a rainbow flag upside down once and she had emails!!!! Reply

Everyday I wake up hoping that today is the day Superboy punches our earth out of existence. Reply

superboy It took me a few minute to realize you meant the super hero, and not ONTD's Reply

I was hoping for better news - like an asteroid destroying earth. Reply

i'll never trust wypipo again for unleashing this hell on the planet.



#Meteor2020 Reply

shit, why wait till then? meteor right tf now, pls and ty. Reply

shit, you right. i'm just tying to hold out for the complete annihilation of the gop. Reply

From the HuffPo article: "The majority of respondents to the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey who were out or perceived as being transgender while in school (K-12) reported being verbally harassed (54 percent), physically attacked (24 percent) or sexually assaulted (13 percent) because they were transgender". Good thing we're allowing people's delusions about trans* people's "inherently violent" nature to author legislation! Reply

I want to be excited by those new planets but you know those of us who are poor and/or not white ain't going anywhere. We'll still be working the mines Reply

Yup, this is how I've accepted it to be. Better than Ray Bradbury's scenarios in Illustrated Man, though. Reply

