Arrow 5x15 "Fighting Fire with Fire" promo
VIGILANTE ATTACKS MAYOR QUEEN – Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet as mayor. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) continues down her dark path with Helix. After Vigilante attacks Oliver while he’s acting as the mayor, Diggle (David Ramsey) leads the team in a mission to stop Vigilante once and for all. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Ben Sokolowski (#515). Original airdate 3/1/2017.
Katie is already done with LoT. She filmed 1 scene lmao x2.
TRYING TO MAKE ME WATCH YOUR TRASH SHOW AGAIN, MARC? never!
How many times are they going to have us say goodbye to Laurel at that? This is like our 5th time now.
-as was felicity giving dinah her mask
-i loved china white/cupid/liza
basically most of the women kicked ass.
-oliver is an idiot.
this episode was mostly boring. all four dctv shows this week were...weak.
Edited at 2017-02-23 03:11 am (UTC)