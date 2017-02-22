Arrow 5x15 "Fighting Fire with Fire" promo

I caught the last 5 minutes with Quentin encouraging DD to take up the Black Canary mantle while I was waiting for The100 lmao.



Katie is already done with LoT. She filmed 1 scene lmao x2.

she's already done? omg lol Reply

She filmed like 1 scene apparently lmao. Reply

Why did Marc & co saddle her with that three show contract thing if they were barely going to use her?



TRYING TO MAKE ME WATCH YOUR TRASH SHOW AGAIN, MARC? never! Reply

Why even bother releasing a script page with her name on it if she is a glorified extra?



How many times are they going to have us say goodbye to Laurel at that? This is like our 5th time now. Reply

Op, is it even worth it? Or are they still treating felicity and thea as nothing? Reply

i'm sure it'll be up on youtube later. thea and felicity team up. if you want to be spoiled...read my comment below lmao. the rest of the ep was rage-inducing, however. Reply

-thea & felicity's takedown of the reporter was the best part of the episode

-as was felicity giving dinah her mask

-i loved china white/cupid/liza

basically most of the women kicked ass.



-oliver is an idiot.



this episode was mostly boring. all four dctv shows this week were...weak.



Edited at 2017-02-23 03:11 am (UTC) Reply

