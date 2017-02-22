Karrueche Tran's Neighbor Allegedly Heard Chris Brown Beating Her Several Times

Well, at least he didn't spit ar her! Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh it's fucked up that the cops did nothing. Chris has abused, harassed, or threatened so many people- Rihanna, Frank Ocean, Mike G, Karrueche and her friends, etc. I don't understand how a judge granted him unsupervised visits with Royalty. Chris should be in jail forever. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope he rots. Reply

Thread

Link

This POS. Reply

Thread

Link

Chris Brown needs to be locked up and thrown under the jail before he seriously injures or kills someone. Reply

Thread

Link

Everyone: "Chris Brown is an abuser.

Here is proof.

Here is more proof."



Chris Brown Stans: pic.twitter.com/f6UdLsh2Ul — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) February 21, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

He could legit beat someone to death in front of millions and his stans will still defend his gross ass. Reply

Thread

Link

I even got into it with Chris because his loud ass used 2 wake up my daughter. He was rude as fuck & I had known him since he was a kid — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017





She also said that she used to get in fights with Chris cause he would wake up her daughter cause of the noise. She also said that she used to get in fights with Chris cause he would wake up her daughter cause of the noise. Reply

Thread

Link

im surprised he didnt hit her too...i'd be scared to confront this POS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg :( Reply

Thread

Link

My one set of neighbors are constantly getting the cops called on them because of fights. They actually show up here though.



I hate how many passes this asshole gets. Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to get help and fade into obscurity. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't doubt that POS did, but that beezy looks like someone who would be all up in the mix. Reply

Thread

Link

I really don't understand how he has fans Reply

Thread

Link

he's forever fucking trash. Reply

Thread

Link