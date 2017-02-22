Karrueche Tran's Neighbor Allegedly Heard Chris Brown Beating Her Several Times
Kay Cola says she heard Karrueche Tran scream for help after alleged Chris Brown assault https://t.co/oB08x8J05S pic.twitter.com/BRcn9NWqcQ— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 22, 2017
Kay Cola tweeted about it in support of Karrueche. Says she heard Karrueche was screaming and even called the cops because of it.
Says the cops did nothing despite being called to her and Chris' home several times.
Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police:— TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017
She also said that she used to get in fights with Chris cause he would wake up her daughter cause of the noise.
I hate how many passes this asshole gets.
can't wait til he runs up on the wrong person and gets his ass handed to him.