Toronto man decides to eat a picture of Jason Segel every day to get the actor's attention
@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW— Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017
A Toronto man named Noah Maloney has recently decided that he desperately wants How I Met Your Mother actor Jason Segel to eat a picture of his (Maloney's) face. Why? I'm not exactly sure. He has decided the best way to go about this is to post video of himself eating a picture of Segel's face every day until Segel responds. It's only been a week and on day four this already escalated to Maloney eating a picture of Segal while getting the actor's name tattooed onto his body.
Jason Segel has not responded but his sister had this to say
theres a man on youtube whose brand is eating photos of my brother on video & my 1st reaction was: how do i get someone 2 eat pictures of me— Ali Segel (@OnlineAlison) February 17, 2017
Source 1, 2 and 3
Desperate bid for fifteen minutes of fame or creepy / unhinged fan? What would you do to get your fave to notice you?
What happened to Jason anyways?
So much desperation. I don't understand.