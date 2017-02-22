Toronto man decides to eat a picture of Jason Segel every day to get the actor's attention

@jasonsegel I am going to eat a picture of your face everyday until you eat a picture of my face. #eatmyfacesegelhttps://t.co/huQqDlXVhx pic.twitter.com/QviHdyfjVW — Noah Maloney (@zestynoah) February 16, 2017



theres a man on youtube whose brand is eating photos of my brother on video & my 1st reaction was: how do i get someone 2 eat pictures of me — Ali Segel (@OnlineAlison) February 17, 2017



A Toronto man named Noah Maloney has recently decided that he desperately wantsactor Jason Segel to eat a picture of his (Maloney's) face. Why? I'm not exactly sure. He has decided the best way to go about this is to post video of himself eating a picture of Segel's face every day until Segel responds. It's only been a week and on day four this already escalated to Maloney eating a picture of Segal while getting the actor's name tattooed onto his body.Jason Segel has not responded but his sister had this to sayand