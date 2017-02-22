HARRYGIF

Jackie Evancho responds to Trump Rescinding Rules on Bathrooms for Transgender Students




Jackie Evancho, the 16 year old singer that sang the National Anthem at Trump's inauguration, has responded to the Trump administration's decision to rescind the anti-discrimination rules that Obama set in place to protect transgender students and their right to use the bathroom for the gender they identity with. Jackie has a sister that is transgender, who supported Jackie in choosing to sing for Trump.

Jackie's sister, Juliet, supported her singing for Trump, saying “Right now, I'm already receiving backlash from both sides of what my sister has decided to do. Jackie is singing for the inauguration and ... I'm really proud of her for it, because it is a huge thing. You're singing in front of the world.”

