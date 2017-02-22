Jackie Evancho responds to Trump Rescinding Rules on Bathrooms for Transgender Students

oop @ her



Trump said he was for LGBT rights. Apparently the “T” was silent. https://t.co/QeTG2N7vw5 — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) February 23, 2017

can't wait for caitlyn jenner's response.

i am shaking with anger over this. i've already started using the mens room more and more but i'm gonna pick up momentum and just use it all the time now just for the hell of it.

Yeah that's what I'm waiting for. Reply

As if she gives a shit. She's old, white and rich.



There's no sisterhood here. Reply

I want Caitlyn Jenner's comment personally. Just for the sake of a good ONTD post Reply

lol, the messiness of it all. She'll make crazy loopy logic for why this happened. Reply

Don't worry, bb, Trump explicitly stated last year that *Caitlyn could use whatever bathroom she want to in Trump Tower, so she will remain ~unbothered.



Edited at 2017-02-23 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

Hmmm, what place in the White House Trump saved for her? Department of Transportation? Reply

she ain't gonna say shit Reply

lol same. Reply

She probably wont care because as a celeb she will still be able to do whatever she wants. Reply

this is some bullshit Reply

I just got the alert from the New York Times. I'm not at all surprised this ~administration went back on their word. I am in class talking about LGBT individuals in re: to social work too. How timely.



I guess this is more for federal places as opposed to the hole-in-the-wall bar or independently run coffee shop. If someone sues though, I'm sure they might get in trouble though. Reply

"In summary, if this bill becomes law, LGBT discrimination will be legal. People who look like men would be required to use the women’s room. And LGBT minority rights will be at the mercy of a majority vote. Basic human rights should not be up for a vote."



Read more here:



http://www.ncleg.net/gascripts/BillLook Up/BillLookUp.pl?Session=2017&BillID=H186



Gonna call the two democrats who co-sponsored the bill and give them an earful.



Related: local news reported today this is the best chance at getting HB2 "repealed" but it's a terrible fucking compromise that will legalize discrimination and will allow citizens to block municipal non-discrimination ordinances if enough bigots sign a petition. It also continues to regulation transgender North Carolinians' bathroom habits.

"In summary, if this bill becomes law, LGBT discrimination will be legal. People who look like men would be required to use the women's room. And LGBT minority rights will be at the mercy of a majority vote. Basic human rights should not be up for a vote."

Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/opinion/editorials/article134366684.html

Gonna call the two democrats who co-sponsored the bill and give them an earful.

it's a restroom..no one is going to monitor it. Reply

Is repealing the bill difficult bc the republicans have majorities in your house/senate? Reply

Also, I'm glad she supports her sister. Reply

This makes me so fucking mad, it's hard to even see straight. Reply

Oop @ that stupid little girl Reply

This is honestly just so gross. This administration doesn't give two fucks about people...actually the Republican party as a hole. The Democratic has its issue and they have areas they need to work on but at least they give a shit about human rights. Republicans are not the party of life because if there were they would see the suicide and attempted suicide rate among the LGBTQ community especially among the Transgender youth. Reply

Is Jenner still #neverhillary? Reply

Jenner is #ILoveMoney Reply

lol this thread. Reply

I mean...girl. You knew he was a bigoted asshole and you sang for him anyway. What did you think was gonna happen??? (Not gonna drag her too hard because, well, she's a child. But someone should've intervened.) Reply

Only when it affects them/someone they care about do they start to care. Reply

I am finally seeing old white people get up in arms about donald cause they are losing medicare. Reply

People who voted for him made their bed and can lie in it. Reply

:/ I hope my parents (they did not vote for Trump) don't lose their coverage. Reply

Everyone in my LGBTQ advocacy group here in Raleigh, NC today was old white people (there were 7 in my group) and I saw a lot of older folks in training. Only 3 queer people in my group too (myself included) Reply

people need to stop with the old people narrative(yes Trump voters were predominantly white so I can't argue against that). There were a lot of millenials and middle age people, esp women responsible for getting him into office. Reply

My son gets social security disability and since he does he also gets Medicare and I'm really worried that he's going to lose it. It's helped so much. Reply

mmm hmm Reply

Yep that's basically what it is. This girl didn't think any of his bullshit would affect her so she continued to support him. And look how far that got her. Reply

shut up ya trashbag

not here 4 these doofuses who voted this fucker in and now have the nerve to be all shocked when he does the shit he promised 2 do

this is right up there w/ my crybaby coworker hysterical over dapl when she's a big fuckin trump stan Reply

She's 16. She didn't vote for anyone. Reply

ty 4 the head's up Reply

this is right up there w/ my crybaby coworker hysterical over dapl when she's a big fuckin trump stan



What did she think he would do??? Reply

