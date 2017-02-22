Jackie Evancho responds to Trump Rescinding Rules on Bathrooms for Transgender Students
I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017
Jackie Evancho, the 16 year old singer that sang the National Anthem at Trump's inauguration, has responded to the Trump administration's decision to rescind the anti-discrimination rules that Obama set in place to protect transgender students and their right to use the bathroom for the gender they identity with. Jackie has a sister that is transgender, who supported Jackie in choosing to sing for Trump.
. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤— jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 23, 2017
Jackie's sister, Juliet, supported her singing for Trump, saying “Right now, I'm already receiving backlash from both sides of what my sister has decided to do. Jackie is singing for the inauguration and ... I'm really proud of her for it, because it is a huge thing. You're singing in front of the world.”
source
source
source
then again she's 16
i am shaking with anger over this. i've already started using the mens room more and more but i'm gonna pick up momentum and just use it all the time now just for the hell of it.
There's no sisterhood here.
Edited at 2017-02-23 01:31 am (UTC)
I guess this is more for federal places as opposed to the hole-in-the-wall bar or independently run coffee shop. If someone sues though, I'm sure they might get in trouble though.
"In summary, if this bill becomes law, LGBT discrimination will be legal. People who look like men would be required to use the women’s room. And LGBT minority rights will be at the mercy of a majority vote. Basic human rights should not be up for a vote."
Read more here: http://www.charlotteobserver.com/opinio
http://www.ncleg.net/gascripts/BillLook
Gonna call the two democrats who co-sponsored the bill and give them an earful.
Edited at 2017-02-23 01:37 am (UTC)
not here 4 these doofuses who voted this fucker in and now have the nerve to be all shocked when he does the shit he promised 2 do
this is right up there w/ my crybaby coworker hysterical over dapl when she's a big fuckin trump stan
What did she think he would do???