This looks like such a mess.

Why anyone wanted this to be done is beyond me.

Barf all over it

This just looks so awful. And not even in a campy fun way. But in a Dragonball Evolution starring White!Goku kind of way.

The guitars will always get me excited even with the lackluster vocals.

It isn't so bad except for the vocals?

i mean, the original song was always pretty bad to begin with lmao...

This is trying hard to be Pacific Rim but with ~teenagers with attitude~

that is incredibly spot on.

Parent

sounds pretty much the same to me lol

MTE lmao

Parent

*except for the vocals

Parent

same. The only difference is the meh vocals but everything else is pretty much the same.

Parent

I thought I was missing something because I never saw the shows, just the titles.......that's what I remember from the theme.

Parent

i kinda want something like the mega force theme....

That themesong was great





Shame the series itself (megaforce) made no sense

Parent

This movie looks like it will be terrible in every way possible.

So they basically used a karaoke track of the original 1993 theme song and then got some generic dude to sing it. I was actually expecting much worse.

I don't hear any difference...

Sounds the same instrumentally. Vocals were eh.



One of my favorite PR themes was this.





Jason Smith makes my gaydar beep like crazy...

Parent

it's like simultaneously way too similar and way too different.

Ngl the previews get me nostalgic and kind of make me want to see it



My mom laughs at me about it and still hasn't forgiven me for making her take me to see the original when it came out. The original that I own on dvd as an adult 😳 Reply

I found it on VHS for my nephew (he's got an old player in his room for watching movies before bed) and now he's on a Power Rangers kick. I'm so pleased lol

Parent

Aww that's cute you should be proud lol :3





Parent

terrible vocals.looks a mess

Sounds pretty much the same to me except with a crappier singer? From "destroys" I expect it to be totally different and terrible sooooooo...

This is seriously so good Reply

Parent

lmao is that donny osmond Reply

Its missing Rita Repulsa







Edited at 2017-02-23 01:43 am (UTC)

Literally CACKLING at this. I'm gonna see this so fucking hammed.

lol omg



i need this movie nowwww Reply

mmmmmmm... sounds almost the same to me, I'm more disappointed at the design of their suits and all that.

Pretzels is the same.

got excited at the guitar intro and then the vocals happened



kinda feel bad for whoever is singing though, he's gonna get so much shit. his voice does not match the power ranger theme song.





Damn, Saban, just suck up your pride and use the original Ron Wasserman version. Power Rangers had some pretty great theme songs. The ZEO theme is my shit.





