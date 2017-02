edgy Reply

Thread

Link

they're just... SEWWWW EDGY N' KEWL. Reply

Thread

Link

Award shows are pretty boring so I would do the same tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Hardcore, man Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-02-23 12:37 am (UTC) i mean Reply

Thread

Link

shocking Reply

Thread

Link

you can also see coke on the floor



british people are so dirty, ew



Reply

Thread

Link

lol imagine if this was a black rapper



the outrage Reply

Thread

Link

how sad Reply

Thread

Link

They're always so extra. Reply

Thread

Link

This is killing me like get a damn vaporizer and be chill about it, they're like two high schoolers who just got caught by their parents Reply

Thread

Link

how fucking sad to see these stans "living" over men doing coke



tragic! Reply

Thread

Link