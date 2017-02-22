celine on jimmy

Celine Dion At Her Lifestyle Brand Conference



  • A while ago it was announced Celine was going to be having a "lifestyle brand" which will include bags, active wear, and accessories.

  • Yesterday she had a conference for the bag collection, and 4 of those  bags that she will be putting up for presale next week on her website

  • She has wallets, backpacks, and even a fanny pack




luxurylaw So Madame decided to wear Couture today.... @elsaschiaparelli
She is holding her Octave satchel in the photo below
elsaschiaparelli Céline Dion (@celinedion) wore #Schiaparelli #HauteCouture Spring/Summer 2017 at a press conference in Las Vegas.
@bertrandguyon @luxurylaw #CelineDion



Clockwise from left : Vibrato ($368) , Octave ($398) , Pizzicato ($128), and Cavatina ($108)



SOURCES: Hello! / Law's Insta / Schiaparelli Insta /
