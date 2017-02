Celine Dion At Her Lifestyle Brand Conference

A while ago it was announced Celine was going to be having a "lifestyle brand" which will include bags, active wear, and accessories.



Yesterday she had a conference for the bag collection, and 4 of those bags that she will be putting up for presale next week on her website



She has wallets, backpacks, and even a fanny pack



She is holding her Octave satchel in the photo below



Clockwise from left : Vibrato ($368) , Octave ($398) , Pizzicato ($128), and Cavatina ($108)

SOURCES: Hello!