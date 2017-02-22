Celine Dion At Her Lifestyle Brand Conference
- A while ago it was announced Celine was going to be having a "lifestyle brand" which will include bags, active wear, and accessories.
- Yesterday she had a conference for the bag collection, and 4 of those bags that she will be putting up for presale next week on her website
- She has wallets, backpacks, and even a fanny pack
luxurylaw So Madame decided to wear Couture today.... @elsaschiaparelli
She is holding her Octave satchel in the photo belowelsaschiaparelli Céline Dion (@celinedion) wore #Schiaparelli #HauteCouture Spring/Summer 2017 at a press conference in Las Vegas.
@bertrandguyon @luxurylaw #CelineDion
Clockwise from left : Vibrato ($368) , Octave ($398) , Pizzicato ($128), and Cavatina ($108)
I'm expecting some of them to be better tbh
i think they're cute tho and i want the octave but w/o that gold thing
The burgundy one is cute to me, but I'm broke so I'll have to watch from afar haha
her bags tho.. fug and expensive