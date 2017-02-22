FX - FARGO S3 Premiere Date

wait is ewan mcgregor playing two roles Reply

yes he is and that is awesome Reply

omg this is exciting for some reason Reply

gonna tune into this for sure Reply

I only saw S2, which I enjoyed. Reply

I definitely recommend S1! Had no idea how this show would work and the first season blew me away =) Reply

i'm excited! i hope molly comes back. Reply

Yesssss I can't wait for this show to be back. S2 deserved more recognition during awards season. Reply

ewan: you are the love of my life but your american accents are godawful and i worry about you being able to carry this. Reply

