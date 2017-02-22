FX - FARGO S3 Premiere Date
Mark your calendars. The third installment of #Fargo premieres April 19 on @FXNetworks. pic.twitter.com/xGMjsrfxw8— Fargo (@FargoFX) February 22, 2017
Set in 2010, the third installment of Fargo centers on “Emmit” (Ewan McGregor) and his slightly younger brother “Ray Stussy” (Ewan McGregor). Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, sees himself as an American success story, whereas Ray is more of a cautionary tale. Forever living in his more successful brother’s shadow, Ray is a balding and pot-bellied parole officer with a huge chip on his shoulder about the hand he’s been dealt – and he blames his brother. Their sibling rivalry follows a twisted path that begins with petty theft but soon leads to murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge. Carrie Coon stars as “Gloria Burgle,” the steady chief of the local police department. A newly divorced mother, Gloria is trying to understand the new world around her, where people connect more intimately with their phones than with the people around them. Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as Ray’s girlfriend, “Nikki Swango,” a crafty and alluring recent parolee with a passion for competitive bridge. David Thewlis stars as “V.M. Vargas,” a mysterious loner and true capitalist whose bosses plan to partner with Emmit, whether “The Parking Lot King” likes it or not.
Reminder, S3 is set four years after S1 and was hinted at that at least one character from S1 will return! Who would you like to see return? I'm hoping it's [Spoiler (click to open)]Mr. Wrench. Stoked for this to be back on TV =)
