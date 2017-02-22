Camila Cabello to collab w/ Charli XCX, films music video w/ Pitbull

this is why i hate pitbull Reply

Thread

Link

her pitbull/j balvin collab will be everywhere and ill prob be drunk!bopping



#justice4beckyg she deserves c's team! Reply

Thread

Link

the only thins that havent collaborated with pitbull yet are: my toilet, my sweatpants and a some plants.



Edited at 2017-02-23 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want his fat dick to collab with my shitpussi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope you are soon on his list of collabs bb!



damn we really have different taste! you and i will never fight over men :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my god, what is that dress??? she looks like willy wonka's wife in a loveless, political marriage. Reply

Thread

Link





https://twitter.com/MAJORLAZER/status/8 34451344631017472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Lmao apparently she also has a shoot for Vogue. She has so much more promo than 5H and they're both with Epic so that must be awkward Reply

Thread

Link

w o w.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are y'all still tagging 5h in #her posts? Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like Charlie XCX at one point looked like she was on a really great career trajectory but she kind of fell off around the time Iggy Azalea went down. Reply

Thread

Link

charli whyyyyyyy Reply

Thread

Link