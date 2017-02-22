Camila Cabello to collab w/ Charli XCX, films music video w/ Pitbull
Sooo... @charli_xcx just told me that she and @camilacabello97 may be writing some new music together soon. Not for anything specific #brits pic.twitter.com/zTMQmvDDig— Chi Chi Izundu (@blondeafro) February 22, 2017
Charli shared on the Brits red carpet that she and Karla are writing music together soon, but didn't give details beyond that, just saying that it wasn't for anything specific.
The Pitbull X J Balvin collab is in English and Spanish! You can hear camila's voice in the background pic.twitter.com/73Hwre74Y6— ㅤ (@exposedlmj) February 17, 2017
Camila with @pitbull and @JBALVIN on the set of their music video today pic.twitter.com/6LPcLrCixF— Camren News (@CamrenNews) February 17, 2017
