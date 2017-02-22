Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May + a house falls off during her Brits performance
Katy Perry and Skip Marley performed Chained to the Rhythm at the Brits. There wre two skeletons in the performance that resembled Theresa May and Donald Trump. There was also a stage malfunction when one of the houses fell off the stage.
Did anyone else realise the skeletons on Katy Perry's Brit Awards performance is Theresa May and Donald Trump?😂 #BRITs2017 pic.twitter.com/0Li55hMHV4— Natalie Lewins (@LewinsNatalie) February 22, 2017
Source: Twitter 1, Twitter 2
I can't cope with one of Katy Perry's many houses falling off stage 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n5gaokDxIu— Gary Pounder (@GaryPounder) February 22, 2017
BTW mods I submitted a post yesterday, but haven't gotten a notification on whether it was accepted or rejected.
the new left shark!
LMAO at the house falling so ridic, I hope they sue ha
Katy Perry is disrespectful and egoistical, I bet some people lost their ACTUAL jobs because of it.
Was it that hard to show up? What will her excuse be now?