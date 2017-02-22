illyria

Katy Perry mocks Donald Trump and Theresa May + a house falls off during her Brits performance

Katy Perry and Skip Marley performed Chained to the Rhythm at the Brits. There wre two skeletons in the performance that resembled Theresa May and Donald Trump. There was also a stage malfunction when one of the houses fell off the stage.

Source: Twitter 1, Twitter 2

