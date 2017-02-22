Liam Payne accepts One Direction's (final) BRIT award + the others tweet about it

My boyfriend looked so hot how did he even sneak into the awards like that, I'm not over this Reply

Ready for Harry to have a personality again, plz. Reply

mte Reply

I don't know him. Reply

Mum is no longer the word: Cheryl Cole has officially confirmed she's expecting a baby with Liam Payne! https://t.co/AA6Q4UGYdS pic.twitter.com/WQNk5gDvtV — E! News (@enews) February 22, 2017

and this... Reply

y i k e s Reply

i know they are both consenting adults and yadda yadda but this legit makes me wanna vom Reply

i mean she met him when he was 14 so it's def sus imo Reply

welp Reply

All of the papers made it seem like they got some exclusive but they just cropped a loreal ad Reply

omg triggered @ marcus butler tbh Reply

waiting for the full spread tomorrow tbh Reply

lmao @ niall 'still in shock' stfu how many of these have you already won, this shit cannot be a surprise anymore Reply

it was a fan-voted award as well lmao Reply

how are they elligible for anything in 2017? Reply

last single was released in January 2016, it really is a stretch. Reply

I love his hair here he should keep it like this and keep his facial hair to this level, he looks good Reply

