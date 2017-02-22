Liam Payne accepts One Direction's (final) BRIT award + the others tweet about it
Loads and loads of love !!! pic.twitter.com/TZ3BgAiQhF— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 22, 2017
Thank you so much to everyone that voted for the BRIT award tonight, your support is unbelievable. Always has been. Thank you, Love you. H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 22, 2017
Still in shock . You guys are incredible , thank you— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 22, 2017
The award is for their final single, 'History', Music Video.
