Baseball Players Receive Negan’s Bat From ‘The Walking Dead’

why does this remind me of

"this is your father's lightsaber, he killed 30 children with it"

Don't watch The Walking Dead, but JDM is so hot.



Is he messy?

IRL? No I don't think so.

Good to know, I know he is married to Peyton from One Tree Hill and I think they are qt.

Well, he hates Trump with a passion (called him a "thug and an idiot" and an embarrassment to the world before the election), so he definitely has that in his favor.

Oh even better! He is vocal about his hatred, love it :)

JDM and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) had a twitter exchange over the baseball players getting Lucille:



. @JDMorgan only would have taken him one swing. (Yes, I'm still dead. Fuck off.). ❤️ — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) February 21, 2017





I don't love Negan. I like Jeffrey Dean Morgan a lot, but Negan is just irritating as fuck.

JDM and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) had a twitter exchange over the baseball players getting Lucille:

I was trying to poke fun at how ONTD seems to despise him lol.



Edited at 2017-02-22 11:44 pm (UTC) Reply

negan is a terrible name. i went to college with a guy named nevin and it always reminded me of neville longbottom lol

