Baseball Players Receive Negan’s Bat From ‘The Walking Dead’
Everyone loves Negan, even professional sports players.
Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez:
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers:
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals:
Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros:
Source 2 3 4 5
Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez:
I'm so happy right now! Thanks @WalkingDead_AMC for this gift! #MeetLucille pic.twitter.com/rdAWXpxZ3O— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) February 17, 2017
Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers:
Yasiel Puig is ready for the zombies this season, with his "The Walking Dead" bat. Photo... https://t.co/6Xc3O3XTNy pic.twitter.com/8c8sAH78VL— Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) February 17, 2017
Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals:
.@SalvadorPerez15 has a new piece of lumber in his arsenal thanks to @WalkingDead_AMC. #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/eXk44fRewa— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 19, 2017
Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros:
#KHOU11 #Astros @TeamCJCorrea Carlos received a gift Walking Dead bat pic.twitter.com/l4XlcSVNB9— Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) February 18, 2017
Source 2 3 4 5
"this is your father's lightsaber, he killed 30 children with it"
Is he messy?
JDM and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham) had a twitter exchange over the baseball players getting Lucille:
Edited at 2017-02-22 11:43 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-22 11:44 pm (UTC)