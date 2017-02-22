this week is boring



but why is Jen Aniston always on these covers? Reply

she just simply can't stop baring children. she's the reason our planet is overpopulated! Reply

isn't that every white woman? Reply

i can never see your icon without thinking of the "sneaky snek" video. its haunting me lmao Reply

and she's always having a baby. Reply

I hope Obama *is* sabotaging Trump.But let's be real, we all know Joe Biden is the true saboteur!

It's a shame someone figured out how to switch the tv back to english! Reply

Dat sneaky Biden! Reply

Uncle Joe is on the case! When it was announced he was taking the teaching gig at Trump's alma mater my heart grew three sizes. Sis knows where the #receipts are on all of those assholes! Reply

Every picture of Biden and Obama makes me sad, I miss them so. Reply

Uncle Joe's gonna handle all this malarkey! Reply

who tf did Betty find love with at 95?



Gawd, all this shit is so awful, the only thing I find remotely believable is whatever the fuck is happening with the house flipping divorce and that the Bachelor proposal was a disaster. Reply

Netflix needs to bring back the hgtv shows with the more recent seasons. Reply

Jennifer Aniston has about 20 kids at this point Reply

It's probably more like 23,000 over the past 10 or so years. Reply

Nice to see that Jen is pregnant yet again. Gimmie those muffins and that soup!!! Reply

lmao @ Marilyn Monroe & JFK non-baby. How do they come up with these stories



also another lmao @ Jared/Angelina on Star. I don't think Angie would get involved with someone who is friends with sexual assaulter Terry Richardson



Also kinda shocked Angelina isn't on the US Weekly cover Reply

cant always be Jen you know, other people should be pregnant! Reply

The Flip or Flop people sure know how to hustle the hell out of a divorce no one cares about involving people from a show no one watches. Reply

yes Lafayette! Reply

Mte Reply

to be white and mediocre in 'Murica! Amirite? Reply

bacon lentil soup looks good. Reply

what's the story behind the food pics for the tabloid cover posts? any idea? i've been seeing them here literally for years and still have no idea why OP posts (but it always looks yummy!)... Reply

no idea, al. maybe a lunch time thing? Reply

literally the only reason I come into these posts is for the recipes Reply

Betty White found love at 95 and Jen is having her 24163410896374 child, WHAT A WEEK!



but where is my drunk camilla?? Reply

It's interesting all of the pro Orange tabs are owned by the same company 🤔 Reply

But how is Obama sabatoging Trump? Reply

Hopefully by texting by this to him every day:along with a message that says "Hey 45, how's that new job going? Mine's going great."

No wonder Trump's been taking all those vacays on the American dime... Reply

Barry is living his best life right now.

The Globe sure has turned into a right wing Dumpster fire. Reply

haven't all those kinds of magazines been right wing? Reply

Wow, do people really give a shit about those house flippers? I didn't think those HGTV shows were popular enough to land people on the cover of magazines. Reply

I had no idea that Humphrey and Lauren were together, but then again idk about old hollywood

Even though it seems super interesting but very sad at the same time Reply

Now sis...Bogie and Bacall is legendary. Reply

