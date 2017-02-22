Adam Carolla thinks when a teacher sexually assaults a student the teacher is the real victim

I wonder if his publicist "stan" is still lurking here and if they'll chime in on the matter. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I had totally forgot about the lone Adam Carolla stan until this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, I was just thinking of that person and their c/p'ed paragraphs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Please stop talking Reply

Thread

Link

I said this in the other post but I am so over old white dudes thinking their late 90's/early 00's "edgy" humor is still wanted or needed or found interesting by anyone.



theyjusthavetodie.gif Reply

Thread

Link

he's vile Reply

Thread

Link

Despite having the #1 podcast in the country and being the father of twins, Adam Carolla is and always has been garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

people jerk off to disgusting stuff all the time. idk if that's a good baseline. Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly I don't even think he believes the shit he spouts, it's just for shock. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i duno, he is really dumb Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is just a world of nope. Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like every time we stomp one fucked up asshole and their inane views (Milo Y) another one pops up. It's like a media version of whack-a-mole. Reply

Thread

Link

nope, you fucknugget Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of people have this mentality that older women sleeping with young boys isn't a crime. Boys can be just as over sexualized at a young age as girls and it can be just as damaging.



Edited at 2017-02-22 10:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

adam carolla is a piece of shit, news at 11 Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, let's perpetuate the stereotype that the abuse of young boys is some kind of high five worthy fantasy that they adore every minute of. Yah. Reply

Thread

Link

i must be rly fucking tired bc this part



"If you own a liquor store and some thug comes in and strong arms you don’t beat off do it but you have beat off to it multiple times thus where is the victim in this scenario. And you know had to have beat off to it hundreds of times by the time he’s up there."



is tripping me out. like i've reread it 3 times and im like.... what Reply

Thread

Link

I THINK he's saying you don't get off on having someone rob you and...nope, I'm lost. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk if it's the OP's writing (I don't care enough to go to the source) or he actually spoke with words just... missing....



But you are not too tired boo. It just isn't put together well enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's what he said he was all over the place in like a giant run on sentence of nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link