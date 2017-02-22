Famous Television Spinoffs We Love ♥️️
Better Call Saul
About: Before Saul Goodman, he was Jimmy McGill. And if you're calling Jimmy, you're in real trouble. The prequel to "Breaking Bad" follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into Walter White's morally challenged lawyer, Saul Goodman.
Parent Series: "Breaking Bad" (2008 to 2013)
Main bridge character: Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill
The Legend of Korra
About: Taking place 70 years after the events of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," this story follows the adventures of the Avatar after Aang - a passionate, rebellious, and fearless teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe named Korra. With three of the four elements under her belt (Earth, Water, and Fire), Korra seeks to master the final element, Air. Her quest leads her to the epicenter of the modern "Avatar" world, Republic City - a metropolis that is fueled by steampunk technology. It is a virtual melting pot where benders and non-benders from all nations live and thrive. However, Korra discovers that Republic City is plagued by crime as well as a growing anti-bending revolution that threatens to rip it apart. Under the tutelage of Aang's son, Tenzin, Korra begins her airbending training while dealing with the dangers at large
Parent Series: "Avatar: The Last Airbender" (2005 to 2008)
Main bridge character: Katara
Angel
About: The vampire Angelus, now known as Angel, has a human soul, but committed terrible crimes in the past. Seeking forgiveness and trying to redeem himself, he moves from Sunnydale (and a relationship with Buffy Summers, of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer") to Los Angeles, where he helps the downtrodden by thwarting the supernatural creatures that prey on them.
Parent Series: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997 to 2003)
Main bridge character: Angel
The Simpsons
About: The Simpsons is an animated sitcom about the antics of a dysfunctional family called the Simpsons (surprise surprise). Homer is the oafish unhealthy beer loving father, Marge is the hardworking homemaker wife, Bart is the ten year old underachiever (and proud of it), Lisa is the unappreciated eight year old genius, and Maggie is the cute, pacifier loving silent infant.
Parent Series: "The Tracey Ullman Show" (1987 to 1990)
Main bridge character: The Simpson Family
Daria
About: Daria Morgendorffer is an intelligent, unpopular, and quite sarcastic teenager tolerating life among the idiots at Lawndale High.
Parent Series: "Beavis and Butt-head" (1993 to 2011)
Main bridge character: Daria Morgendorffer
What's your favorite tv-spinoff? and what tv-character do you think should get their own spinoff??
Confession: I would have watched Windward Circle if it actually happened. God help me.
Also, give me my sapphic-assassins-on-the-run Root & Shaw spinoff. YES I KNOW WHAT HAPPENED I DON'T CARE IT'S FAKE
Other spinoffs I enjoyed are The Jeffersons (All in the Family), Young Americans (Dawson's Creek), Good Times (Maude), A Different World (Cosby Show), The Bionic Woman (Six Million Dollar Man).
Me and my brother are obsessed with it right now. Rob Renzetti is a genius and Mina and The Count needs to be a full series one day
I obviously needed to watch it when it first aired because I only made it through two episodes. I can't get into it at all. I don't know why.
Korra was a bunch of mediocre blah.
I fear I've outgrown Daria. It was such an important part of my early to mid teen years, but I can barely rewatch it now. Thanks to FXX though I'm practically always watching The Simpsons. I don't even care if the episodes are good. I'm also STILL playing Simpsons Tapped Out tho, so that's part of it.
i love the simpsons too omg even tho i haven't always been watching it, it's just... can't imagine fox without the simpsons.
I related a lot to Daria, cuz I just hated everyone in my teens. :P lol.
It happens though, I can't rewatch all the episodes. lol.
I was 16 when the show came out. :)
I thought they were gonna have one, and didn't do it :(
Helga and Olga escape their parents.