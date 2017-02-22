The Harvard Foundation has named @rihanna the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year

I had very little idea she did those things! Very Piscean. Reply

rihanna's kind of an asshole Reply

Don't know why this made me lol so much Reply

I wish she wasn't such a shitty person because her kindness seems genuine and she seems so cool. Reply

you of all people should appreciate our 50 shades of morally gray princess, problematic Reply

Of course I do! I don't know if I want to marry her or be adopted by her. We can be a problematic little duo. Reply

It's Hollywood, there's nothing stopping you from doing both Reply

😕 True Reply

good for her! Reply

Yissss badgal! 🤗🤗 Reply

She played us all acting like she's been doing nothing all this time Reply

She does so much for Caribbean students.



Good sis stays looking out. I hope she's happy with 👀! Reply

omg I had no idea about any of this, that's amazing! good on her Reply

She should rent out her forehead to needy kids to project IMAX movies onto at a discount rate. Reply

Typical of a useless man to come for a woman's looks when she's doing so much better than him. Reply

rekt Reply

SAY IT! Reply

EXPOSE HA!!!! Reply

Lollllll get 'im Reply

Best comment I have seen all fucking week. TELL HIM. Reply

you think they can play the charlie day and ice cube movie on her forehead Reply

You neg women and think it's endearing don't you....and yet you can't figure out why they don't like you. Reply

Tell it till the cows come home Reply

I don't like her, but this is pretty cool. Reply

aw that's awesome Reply

good on her for doing that but it doesnt excuse her shit either Reply

I find giving awards like "Humanitarian of the Year" a bit strange tbh. Like how does one measure who's done the most good in a year or that one's good actions are more worthy of awarding than another?



Lol, idk I know it's not that serious but I feel like unless it's genuinely your job/career to do aid work, these awards that organization tend to lavish celebs esp with comes off as a bit tacky



No shade to Rihanna tho, do your thing



Edited at 2017-02-22 10:20 pm (UTC)

By giving it to her they're also getting themselves publicity for their orgs Reply

Fair point Reply

I'm surprised Angelina Jolie's never received this award considering how well-known her humanitarian efforts are Reply

Those are some very awesome things. Reply

QUEEN, REINA, RAINHA, WHEN WILL UR FAVES!! ETC ETC

Reply

