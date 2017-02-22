The Harvard Foundation has named @rihanna the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year
The Harvard Foundation has named @rihanna the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year https://t.co/yEB8Ov4xhK— Harvard University (@Harvard) February 22, 2017
“The Pussy Pat chanteuse has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said S. Allen Counter, the Harvard Foundation’s director.
“She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.”
An international musical phenomenon, the Barbados-born singer, actress, and songwriter — whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty — has sold more than 200 million records.
src https://twitter.com/Harvard?ref_src=tws
Good sis stays looking out. I hope she's happy with 👀!
Rude
Lol, idk I know it's not that serious but I feel like unless it's genuinely your job/career to do aid work, these awards that organization tend to lavish celebs esp with comes off as a bit tacky
No shade to Rihanna tho, do your thing
Edited at 2017-02-22 10:20 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
are u sure that's what was said lmaooo