Little Mix win best single for Shout Out To My Ex + Perform it at the BRITS
#LittleMixBRITs is in progress 😍⏰ we've never been more ready! #BRITs LM HQ x pic.twitter.com/xQK7KvhqSy— Little Mix (@LittleMix) February 22, 2017
Little Mix accepting their first ever BRIT Award for 'British Single' for 'Shout Out To My Ex' #BRITs pic.twitter.com/5tQqUWrIKt— Pop Crave (@PopCravings) February 22, 2017
"Here's to our exes! If it wasn't for you we wouldn't have this song, here's to you lads!"#BRITs pic.twitter.com/KLtGt8js4p— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 22, 2017
Jade thanked their exes for the win "Here's to our exes! If it wasn't for you we wouldn't have this song, here's to you lads!" lol queen. Perrie's boyfriend Alex was there with her <3
Zayn Malik who the song is written about, was nominated against them and lost. He also lost Best Music Video to his former band 1D later. He did not attend the awards.
how is no one else hearing this christ their singles are catered to 12 y/os like ? i've tried sf hard, they're all gorgeous and clearly can sing but christ their songs are just. black magic ? SOMTE ? c h r i s t. they should at least match 5H ugh.
But for real their sound is slowly maturing. Touch and No More Sad Songs are definitely a move in a better direction
they can make good music but 12y/os' taste is one and the same with the GP's, in music business only trash sells hence LM's singles and 1D's success.
but also parents n grandparents r the few ppl who still buy music consistently any more so they have an incentive to target young audience rip
their reaction was so cute, omg Leigh screaming 'WHAT!?!' lmaooo
I'm 10x more excited to see them live on Monday!
'shout out to my ex'
yeah SOTME did well but that was SO LONG AGO, they should've done Touch tonight
also, still performing Wings at every show, ugh
some evolution would be not only nice but necessary
And they get so much PR (in the US too since zatan's semi-relevant there) from performing it at an award show z*** is nominated at, imagine how much they'd get if that lazy mf had bothered to show up to something for once in his life.
To me that out weighs what they would have gotten from performing Touch.
N them dragging zayn in public like that is kinda iconic tbh ia w all u said abt the hype,x factor, the mv etc. it had a pop culture impact better/more than all their other singles