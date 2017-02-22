Little Mix win best single for Shout Out To My Ex + Perform it at the BRITS

Are they ready for the microwave with those outfits? Reply

Thread

Link

That video was LQ and made their outfits look much worse, I've found a HQ source, look again.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Jade's outfit, I can't believe I'm saying this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i constantly sound like a bitter 1D fan whenever I talk about them ever which is not the case but like



how is no one else hearing this christ their singles are catered to 12 y/os like ? i've tried sf hard, they're all gorgeous and clearly can sing but christ their songs are just. black magic ? SOMTE ? c h r i s t. they should at least match 5H ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

say christ one more time! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HDU Black Magic is an amazing undercover cunnilingus anthem



But for real their sound is slowly maturing. Touch and No More Sad Songs are definitely a move in a better direction Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because 1D's singles were so mature lol? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a.d.i.d.a.s., power, grown .. >>>> singles



they can make good music but 12y/os' taste is one and the same with the GP's, in music business only trash sells hence LM's singles and 1D's success. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

not to state the obvious but most fans HATED Black Magic and SOTME because they sound like generic garbage and we know they can do better

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Black Magic led to their best UK sales of all time after Salute had their lowest, so their Get Weird and Glory Days sound is here to stay. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Their music is awful trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You wouldn't be lying if TOUCH now available on iTunes and Spotify did not exist. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol sorry u got jumped on bb. tbh while their albums have got less mature its also that they pick rlly bad singles their whole discography is better than the singles indicate.

but also parents n grandparents r the few ppl who still buy music consistently any more so they have an incentive to target young audience rip Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my babiesssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss ♥♥♥ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so happy for them :')



their reaction was so cute, omg Leigh screaming 'WHAT!?!' lmaooo Reply

Thread

Link

Zayn Malik who the song is written about



citation needed Reply

Thread

Link

.. why is everyone blond? Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't t get that either. I honestly thought that were gonna take off their wigs and do Touch or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe they're all playing versions of Perrie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Zayn just lost best British single to Little mix! — 1D Updates (@1DBreakUpdates) February 22, 2017





lmao love this update account tweet! 🌝 Reply

Thread

Link

lost to a song about him being shit in bed too, lmaoooooo, my schadenfreude is real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO amazing. plus he's goign to lose to history too which was basically about 1D being better off without him. I wish he had been there to see his face when 2 songs about him won. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hehehehe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I for real cried when they won lmao



I'm 10x more excited to see them live on Monday! Reply

Thread

Link

Their make up looks amazing, I'll say that. (SOTMX is sooooo not even close to the best song on that album though) Reply

Thread

Link





'shout out to my ex'



'SOMTE''shout out to my ex' Reply

Thread

Link

Fixed! I was just so excited they won!



Edited at 2017-02-22 09:56 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love/hate SOTMX but it had the best opening week of any Little Mix single. The hype was real, the X Factor performance was incredible, the MV (where Simon finally allowed them outside, bless) served visuals, and then the three weeks at #1. Legendary. Reply

Thread

Link



Queens of the UK! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wish they'd learn to let go of the past a bit more



yeah SOTME did well but that was SO LONG AGO, they should've done Touch tonight





also, still performing Wings at every show, ugh



some evolution would be not only nice but necessary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I definitely agree on the performance side, the theme did not jive well with the song at all. I was really hoping for Touch/NMSS or Touch/Power. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But they're promoting SOTME in America right now and they really want success there so it makes sense.

And they get so much PR (in the US too since zatan's semi-relevant there) from performing it at an award show z*** is nominated at, imagine how much they'd get if that lazy mf had bothered to show up to something for once in his life.

To me that out weighs what they would have gotten from performing Touch. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i have a love hate w sotme too. im annoyed it kept annoying drama w zerrie going when it was so long ago but its a tune.

N them dragging zayn in public like that is kinda iconic tbh ia w all u said abt the hype,x factor, the mv etc. it had a pop culture impact better/more than all their other singles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesy looks really good with blonde hair Reply

Thread

Link

they were the only genuinely happy winners (well + emile sande). i mean ffs adele couldn't be assed to care, one 1 of 1D even came, and why was dexter accepting for bowie... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

adele is in australia Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE they shouldn't have awarded 1D though the petty bitch in me loved that Zatan lost to both his exes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dexter accepted bc he was working with Bowie on his stage show when he died :/ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My style challenged queens! <3 Reply

Thread

Link