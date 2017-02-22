Perrie

Little Mix win best single for Shout Out To My Ex + Perform it at the BRITS












Jade thanked their exes for the win "Here's to our exes! If it wasn't for you we wouldn't have this song, here's to you lads!" lol queen. Perrie's boyfriend Alex was there with her <3
Zayn Malik who the song is written about, was nominated against them and lost. He also lost Best Music Video to his former band 1D later. He did not attend the awards.
source 1 2 3
