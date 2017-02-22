Brutally honest...Razzie ballot?!

I was going to say Harry Connick Jr. died in Independence Day but I feel Brent Spiner did too and that didn't seem to stop them so maybe he didn't blow up he was teleported out last minute and had been in a coma the whole time. Honestly it probably wouldn't have made the movie worse. Wouldn't have made it better, but still wouldn't have made it worse.



lol at that Batman v Superman comment though.



Anyway my favorite thing about Gods of Egypt is the fact that people on both HDTGM and WHM mistook it for Exodus: Gods and Kings and kept waiting for Christian Bale to show up. Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought Brent Spiner died in the movie but they never explicitly said 'He's dead' so I could buy their argument that he was in a coma this entire time. He didn't NEED to come back to the shitfest that was the movie though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it never was explicitly stated, at least not on the theatrical cut (was it in the extended? I don't remember), but it was still like... come on. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It was def heavily implied that he died, but they didn't explicitly state it, so they could get away with semi-retconning it and bringing him back. And then they revealed he was gay! ...and killed off his bf after five seconds. r m f e Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"hilariously stans for BvS; thinks it's about "REAL issues, REAL things""



lol. it was so good to see a movie finally address the IMPORTANT issues of not only america but for the world. Reply

Thread

Link

That person has to be trolling with the Everybody Wants Some comments, lol.



Actually reading the whole thing, I'm positive this is all just trolling, lol



God, I hated Jesse Eisenberg on that TV show he had with Anne Hathaway



Hey now, Get Real was a good show, man



Edited at 2017-02-22 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

thinks ID:R should've brought back Harry Connick Jr.



I snorted. He very much died in the middle of the first movie. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol I couldn't finish Everybody Wants Some either. Reply

Thread

Link

it is so bad, i feel like everyone else loves it though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was fine for a fun teen/college set comedy. I said this when it was in theaters, but it was basically American Pie 2 for the late '70s/early '80s generation Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I thought it would be kind of like Animal House, Dazed and Confused, maybe mixed with Wet Hot American Summer... aimless but still fun. Nope. It was so damn boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I saw it with a group of friends and they all loved it and I was just sitting there like Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was all right. I honestly only watched for Glen Powell. And to see all the places in Austin I could recognize. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just tried to read the summary on wikipedia and couldn't get through it. Kinda wanna watch Goon, now, tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was arguably my favorite movie of the year... y'all need taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

With a better director (and Bryan Cranston as Lex), BvS could have been good. Sigh. Reply

Thread

Link

with a better director and better scripts DC movies in general could be SO good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Giancarlo Esposito!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i loved everybody wants some tho Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't say BvS is about REAL ISSUES, but I still don't think it deserves Razzies. I stand by Jupiter Ascending being a good movie too though so what do I know lol.



Actually I watched this thing on Cracked pointing out how you can't have vital scenes deleted in an already long movie for BvS. That's not why scenes are supposed to be deleted, they're supposed to be unnecessary. It was a good point tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I think Jupiter Ascending COULD have been a good movie if the story had been stretched out into a trilogy (since it was a 600 page screenplay originally, lol) and if channing tatum wasn't given that stupid mouth piece that made it impossible to speak but it was real bad and had a lot more issues than just that.



My favorite part is when she softly repeats "I've always loved dogs..." to herself, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've never seen Everybody Wants Some. I just enjoyed Hoechlin in short shorts. Reply

Thread

Link

God, I hated Jesse Eisenberg on that TV show he had with Anne Hathaway, so I guess I —





Wait. Jared Leto’s nominated?







My vote: Jared Leto.







lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Anne Hathaway was in a TV show with Jesse Eisenberg? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Underrated, short-lived family drama Get Real. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yes, it was called Get Real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm genuinely shocked people can remember that show (Get Real). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did he write into the WHM mailbag in fury tho Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo I'll never ever ever get over that as long as I live. "THEY'RE CALLED PARADEMONS!!!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No silly that was Kenny G Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if Harry's character hadn't died in the first movie, they just would have killed him off in the second anyway. Just like they did with almost all the others who came back. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh my god. I was PISSED about Vivica A Fox. There was NO POINT TO HER COMING BACK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was going to do a #JusticeForJasmine hashtag but I didn't want to spoil people. But seriously, the worst part is there could have been a whole damn movie about her transition from stripper to whatever her role at the hospital was. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i wrote this ballot Reply

Thread

Link

Movies like Independence Day: Resurgence scare me. I always worry that could be the future of movie-making. Films

that don't feel like proper films. Reply

Thread

Link