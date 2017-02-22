Brutally honest...Razzie ballot?!
We talked to a Razzie voter about how they're voting this year. Here are their brutally honest thoughts: 😉 https://t.co/wwzBbdBY7b pic.twitter.com/HaQfCUStMz— One Perfect Shot (@OnePerfectShot) February 22, 2017
- hated Gods of Egypt for being racially insensitive; hates Independence Day: Resurgence in general [bitch me too, the fuck]
- thinks ID:R should've brought back Harry Connick Jr...??
- hilariously stans for BvS; thinks it's about "REAL issues, REAL things" [lmfao]
- "Dinesh D'Souza’s Hillary's America? D’On’t!"
- voting for Leto for Supporting Actor
- walked out of Everybody Wants Some!! [wat]
I know the Razzies are barely relevant anymore (and those "tr*nny" jokes the other year were not cute), but some of their comments are funny and we can always use a worst-movies post. Do you have good taste, ONTD?! Is BvS really about Big Issues™, like moms' names and inexplicable dream sequences?!
full comments @ the source | Tweet
lol at that Batman v Superman comment though.
Anyway my favorite thing about Gods of Egypt is the fact that people on both HDTGM and WHM mistook it for Exodus: Gods and Kings and kept waiting for Christian Bale to show up.
lol. it was so good to see a movie finally address the IMPORTANT issues of not only america but for the world.
Actually reading the whole thing, I'm positive this is all just trolling, lol
God, I hated Jesse Eisenberg on that TV show he had with Anne Hathaway
Hey now, Get Real was a good show, man
Edited at 2017-02-22 09:43 pm (UTC)
I snorted. He very much died in the middle of the first movie.
Actually I watched this thing on Cracked pointing out how you can't have vital scenes deleted in an already long movie for BvS. That's not why scenes are supposed to be deleted, they're supposed to be unnecessary. It was a good point tbh.
My favorite part is when she softly repeats "I've always loved dogs..." to herself, lol.
Wait. Jared Leto’s nominated?
My vote: Jared Leto.
lmao
Even if Harry's character hadn't died in the first movie, they just would have killed him off in the second anyway. Just like they did with almost all the others who came back.
I was going to do a #JusticeForJasmine hashtag but I didn't want to spoil people. But seriously, the worst part is there could have been a whole damn movie about her transition from stripper to whatever her role at the hospital was.
that don't feel like proper films.