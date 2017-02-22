Bill Maher claims he cancelled Milo; believes a thank you is in order



pictured: two prejudiced wind turbines competing to make the most noise pictured: two prejudiced wind turbines competing to make the most noise

Summary:- Bill Maher, taking a page from your problematic least fav college group member project, tries to take the credit on Milo's recent downfall in an interview with the New York Times, "As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You're welcome."- LA Times notes that this is a bunch of claptrap and Maher was unusually sedate, like one of those ballads from Mariah Carey before she got a personality.- Still, Maher notes that he feels sorry as a fellow white guy who has frequent flyer miles because of how often his foot travels to his mouth.- "It just rubs me the wrong way when someone says 'I don't like what this person is saying - he should go away'."