Bill Maher claims he cancelled Milo; believes a thank you is in order
- Bill Maher, taking a page from your problematic least fav college group member project, tries to take the credit on Milo's recent downfall in an interview with the New York Times, "As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You're welcome."
- LA Times notes that this is a bunch of claptrap and Maher was unusually sedate, like one of those ballads from Mariah Carey before she got a personality.
- Still, Maher notes that he feels sorry as a fellow white guy who has frequent flyer miles because of how often his foot travels to his mouth.
- "It just rubs me the wrong way when someone says 'I don't like what this person is saying - he should go away'."
It's okay Maher! You should sleep better at night, knowing that you did as much to take down Milo as I have done to colonize Saturn