THR's Brutally Honest Oscars Ballot #2

The only thing that counts is that they loved moonlight!!!! Reply

bless voters who abstain from shit they don't know about instead of just voting for what they've heard of. Reply

i honestly don't understand how they didn't even ban voting without watching?? like obv there would be voters that lied but that there's not even a rule about it is weird Reply

I'd assume they haven't bothered making it a rule because they know it's impossible to enforce but I have no actual idea. Reply

ikr Reply

how would they control this tho Reply

Back before I knew shit about the Academy I assumed they just had a giant movie marathon where they all had to watch the movies together. I was so surprised to find out you could vote without seeing the films. Reply

im stanning most of his choices tbh. the actress yesterday wasn't even that bad but this is how id vote Reply

It's ridiculous how attractive he's gotten. Reply

i feel weird cause i've found him attractive since slumdog millionare lol Reply

He's so fine. Everytime my mother sees him on t.v. she'll keep repeating that. It's like he's so damn fine, hmm good God over and over again. Reply

he's hot as hell, but he really wasn't all that great in Lion imo Reply

i really liked lion and i thought he was good in it but his half of the movie really slowed down the momentum for me. all that google mapping got old. Reply

He's aged so beautifully. Reply

I'm sorry I really liked Hell or High Water, wish I had seen it in theatres like Z For Zachariah (two guesses why I saw THAT lol), but I don't get why Bridges is getting all the praise. Reply

I LOVED Hell or High Water but I agree, I'm actually really annoyed that Chris Pine is not the one getting awards recognition. He was fantastic, as was Ben.



Edited at 2017-02-22 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm definitely biased, but Pine stole the show for me. He really flourishes when he's not the centre of attention in movies. I don't know what the fuck Jeff Bridges is saying in movies anymore. Is that mean to say?? lol Reply

Yeah I'd nominate Ben over him Reply

Dev was the only good part of that section of Lion, but ok Reply

Well, I agree with the Mel Gibson thing. Not at all with Dev Patel. He was great.



I wish I could vote. These people aren't even taking the time to watch the things nominated and that really annoys me. Reply

True, but this is way better than years past when they'd just toss votes at Disney or whatever.



I relate to this man re: Rogue One though

the blatant disregard for the animation and song categories.... Reply

I mean, I'd rather they just not vote because they didn't bother to see it than for them to just give it to what they saw/what they know is popular Reply

mte. and this voter isn't wrong about original song nominees generally being lackluster, I'd probably abstain as well Reply

Songs should be done away with, they frequently nominate songs from movies people have never heard of, plus some years are absolutely terrible. I cant believe that category has more nominees than make/hairstyling. Reply

"Thought Dev was good but will wait for him to 'do something better' before he votes for him"



Literally a verbal example of how POC have to work twice as hard for half as much recognition. Trash. Reply

literally such a dumb reason to not vote for him like.... Reply

right? i havent seen the movie so I can't speak to his performance, but the guy is literally saying he was good but doesn't want to vote for him lol. K. Reply

bless their moonlight love



Ia w/ them that hell or high water was good, but nothing compares to moonlight. Reply

Cher was so good in it Reply

snap out of it Reply

I actually agreed with this voter (or at least appreciated his reasoning) on most of it, but I'm confused about him not "getting" The Lobster :/ Reply

The Lobster was strange as hell. It went a bit above my head but I got the general points. Reply

I liked the Lobster a good bit but it was another movie that I thought I'd like more... It was an original story though and I really liked the concept. But yeah, I agree, I don't get how someone doesn't get it??? I mean the last scene is alarming but its not like "hmmm, what is this about" Reply

I have seen several people say that. It's a weird premise, but I honestly don't think it's that complicated. Reply

reasonable answers Reply

"Arrival told a very complex, totally engrossing, fascinating story — I actually didn't get it at all until after the screening, when I was out in the lobby talking to someone and asked, "Can you explain that to me?" She did and I was like, "Oh, my God, now I see it!" Once I understood what he [director Denis Villeneuve] was doing, I thought it was terrific."



I mean..... as much as I loved Arrival, can this really count as effective storytelling for this person if they didn't even get it until it was later explained? Reply

yeah, I'm bummed that was their reasoning because I LOVED Arrival and it was definitely one of those movies you kind of tossed around in your mind afterwards, thinking over it again but I cant imagine leaving the theater and being like "i dont geddit" and then still loving it. Reply

Right?? And like.....................it's not that hard. Sorry, but rme @ people not getting it. Reply

mte it's not that complicated lol like



it clicked in place rly fast for me... i'm annoyed at how long ive had 2 spend explaining it Reply

Parent

I think so. I think as a spectator, listener, or especially in cases where people read works that are above their comprehension level, someone can recognize that there's more at work than what s/he is getting on the surface while also understanding just enough to be able to still enjoy the experience, if this makes sense.



I didn't get it at first either. It wasn't until the movie ended that I pieced it all together. Its a better movie upon second viewing imo Reply

honestly this person is clearly dumb as fuck

like they didn't get arrival or the lobster, both of which r fairly simplistic tbqh Reply

another voter . i just saw jackie and... it was a lifetime movie with a better budget. Reply

I can barely watch SNL because the writing is so horrendous.



LMAO. Reply

That's what I said about Elle Reply

saw lion yesterday and cried during the majority of it. it was a great film but i agree with everyone that says the second half feels like a completely different film. dev patel did great and i can see many great roles in the future if he is given a chance. i'm glad he was nominated but he does not deserve to win. he deserves the nomination just not the win if that makes sense. also sunny panwar was the real star of that movie, he was so amazing and heartbreaking Reply

Sunny carried his part of the film. I wanted to reach through the screen and give him a hug and protect him. He was just so tiny and going through so much. Reply

sunny was incredible



the second half needed some major fine-tuning imo. that storyline with rooney mara really dragged everything down especially. but i still cried like a baby at the ending lmao Reply

Parent

ia with this whole comment Reply

