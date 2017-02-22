THR's Brutally Honest Oscars Ballot #2
Brutally honest #Oscars ballot: #HacksawRidge's Mel Gibson "wasn't worthy of a nomination for this movie" https://t.co/VqwO8cqOnG— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 22, 2017
- Loves Moonlight
- Is part of the public relations branch
- Did not see any Animated Features / none of the short categories / Best Makeup and Hairstyling because there were more important things going on in the world
- Thought Dev was good but will wait for him to 'do something better' before he votes for him (????)
- Abstained from voting quite a lot. Which is better than tossing votes without looking
He's so fine. Everytime my mother sees him on t.v. she'll keep repeating that. It's like he's so damn fine, hmm good God over and over again.
its the hair
I wish I could vote. These people aren't even taking the time to watch the things nominated and that really annoys me.
I relate to this man re: Rogue One though
Literally a verbal example of how POC have to work twice as hard for half as much recognition. Trash.
Ia w/ them that hell or high water was good, but nothing compares to moonlight.
I mean..... as much as I loved Arrival, can this really count as effective storytelling for this person if they didn't even get it until it was later explained?
it clicked in place rly fast for me... i'm annoyed at how long ive had 2 spend explaining it
like they didn't get arrival or the lobster, both of which r fairly simplistic tbqh
LMAO.
the second half needed some major fine-tuning imo. that storyline with rooney mara really dragged everything down especially. but i still cried like a baby at the ending lmao