New poster of Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde

I really, really, really hope this is a comedy because just from everything in this post it has the potential to be HILARIOUS!

Debbie Harry vibes







I got this too to the point where I thought it was going to be some Blondie biopic until I read the description hah

Same. And since Im soooooo into Deborah Harry I was like "how come I never heard of that earlier" lol

I thought the movie was about her.

This song is such a banger.

totally thought this was a biopic.

MTE I'm so confused to how this isn't a biopic

pretty sure that was the point.

I'm loving the surge in John Goodman's career these past few years.

But is James allowed his own accent?

atomic blonde and the coldest city are both terrible, very on the nose names

this could be awesome, for the setting alone



(more than anything, it makes me hungry for deutschland 86 tho)

i know nothing but whats in this post and i'm just not sure i... care?

is this a comedy?? bc uhhhhhhh... lol

the poster looks like a fanmade lol

this is what became of Mavis Gary

wait what part of the cold war? she looks a lil modern in that poster.

i love her!

literally nothing about that image equals "a British spy sent to Berlin during the cold war". and why is her agent dead set on turning her into a full fledged action star? ever since mad max she's been doing shit movies. have they not learned from aeon flux?

she looks hot

Pls tell me she won't have a British accent in this

Looks like the cover of a $1.99 kindle deal.

Young Adult remains one of the best movies of this decade!

