Who's the Biggest Flirt? w/ Luke Wilson, Trevor Noah & Laverne Cox

i was just thinking about where luke wilson went

luke wilson with a shaved head in the royal tenenbaums was my childhood crush tbh Reply

Also, I'm glad he got back in shape, lol



Edited at 2017-02-22 08:27 pm (UTC) I used to have a thing for Luke back in the '90s when he was dating and co-starring in movies with Drew Barrymore. They were such a cute coupleAlso, I'm glad he got back in shape, lol Reply

I need more Luke Wilson in my life.



I love this movie Reply

It's honestly one of my favorite movies ever. Reply

What movie is that? Reply

Rushmore Reply

I've just finished Trevor Noah's book.



And Luke Wilson has actually aged surprisingly well. Reply

I enjoy flirting, but sometimes I feel people don't recognise it as light and harmless any more, just a promise or a threat. Reply

how frustrating. :( Reply

Trevor's book made me like him a lot more but also left me with several questions so I hope he writes another. He cute though, I'm into it. Reply

I'll always love Luke Wilson. Idky but every time I see him in something I get so happy. He is just so charming lol. Owen Wilson can take a hike. Reply

