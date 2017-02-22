Who's the Biggest Flirt? w/ Luke Wilson, Trevor Noah & Laverne Cox


- Laverne Cox tells James she's not the most subtle of flirts.
- Trevor Noah and Luke Wilson share some of their flirtation tactics.
- James falls for Luke's natural charm.

James Corden flirting with Lily Allen


Source:https://youtu.be/2mA_4TeAO0A
https://youtu.be/DCMrQ3sEdtU
