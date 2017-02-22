Drake Says His Grammy Wins For 'Hotline Bling' Feel Weird Because 'It's Not a Rap Song'

He ain't lie. Reply

No he's not. Reply

Right? I'm loving how much shit people talked to the Academy this year Reply

It really isn't Reply

well what the hell was it, spoken word?? cuz it wasn't singing Reply

it had a melody, so vaguely singing. Reply

Yup! Reminds of when they used to throw Rihanna into rnb categories. I also hate when the media refers to black, male singers, who have never rapped, as rappers. They do that a lot with Chris Brown. Shit is racist. Reply

Or when racist Scottie Nell Hughes said it would be hypocritical for Hillary to be offended by pussy grabbing when Hillary's favorite rapper is Beyonce (and then she quoted a line from Formation lmaoo) Reply

Lmao I think I remember this, but I don't remember the rapper part. Wow. Reply

they kept calling Frank Ocean a rapper/hiphop artist when he came out like three years, lol they didn't even try to google his work Reply

he didn't lie and can some explain to that urban contemporary genre to me they only added it recently and i don't even get what it is tbh Reply

it's a way to not award black artists in the main categories Reply

I've always assumed it's some kind of sonic affirmative action and/or segregational lever Reply

black artist category. Doesnt matter if they have elements of pop, rock, alternative, country, etc

Black artist + "traditionally"(which is bullshit since we basically invented most of it) non-black genre = urban contemporary.



That way they don't have to award amazing black artists in their precious "main" categories. Reply

Yeah, I remember asking in the Grammy announcement post wtf that category was because I had never heard of it. Reply

it was more like a Weird Al style parody... not really a song. but fuck I'll take his Grammys Reply

His label should have submitted Hotline Bling to pop instead of rap. Also One Dance >>>> Hotline Bling Reply

mte Reply

IA with the first sentence, but the second one is a damn lie Reply

or one of the R&B ones, even! Reply

Agreed Reply

He's right and it's ridiculous but don't the labels pick the categories they submit under? Reply

Link





"Drake wants to be like Michael Jackson and other artists he looked up to."





He's right for once...but... Reply

MJ died so that Drake could live tbh Reply

I demand to be compensated for Drake exposing my struggle dance moves I do in my own damn home. I have been personally victimized. Reply

There's nothing wrong with him having big dreams, just like Beyoncé dreams about holding an AOTY. Reply

D.R.A.M. is better (and cuter). Reply

Trump's SNL skit for this song fucking ruined it for me, I'll forever be bitter. Reply

Okay... But did he complain about being nominated in the category when it was announced? Reply

Of course not. Reply

I mean he didn't even bother to go so maybe he thought that was enough of a message? Reply

Don't worry Drizzy, it's weird af to the rest of us that you actually won those awards. Reply

Maybe he shouldn't submit into that category if it doesn't feel right. Reply

The label does it, not the artist Reply

