Drake Says His Grammy Wins For 'Hotline Bling' Feel Weird Because 'It's Not a Rap Song'



Drake expressed his frustration with the Recording Academy for only recognizing him as a rap artist when his songs were actually mega pop hits.

"I’m a black artist, I’m apparently a rapper, even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song. The only category that they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black."
“I won two awards but I don’t even want them because it feels weird to me,”
