Drake Says His Grammy Wins For 'Hotline Bling' Feel Weird Because 'It's Not a Rap Song'
Drake says his Grammy wins for "Hotline Bling" feel weird because "it's not a rap song" https://t.co/rPR9XKV5O3 pic.twitter.com/XX7RXTxCIa— billboard (@billboard) 22 février 2017
Drake expressed his frustration with the Recording Academy for only recognizing him as a rap artist when his songs were actually mega pop hits.
"I’m a black artist, I’m apparently a rapper, even though 'Hotline Bling' is not a rap song. The only category that they can manage to fit me in is in a rap category, maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black."
“I won two awards but I don’t even want them because it feels weird to me,”
Drake wants to be like Michael Jackson and other artists he looked up to.
No he's not.
That way they don't have to award amazing black artists in their precious "main" categories.
"Drake wants to be like Michael Jackson and other artists he looked up to."
I demand to be compensated for Drake exposing my struggle dance moves I do in my own damn home. I have been personally victimized.
it was a bopT & the memes that came from it....... ty aubrey
Re: it was a bopT & the memes that came from it....... ty aubrey