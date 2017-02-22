Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2 + Promo for tonight's 1x16 Episode

Yay!!! I quite enjoy this show. Reply

I was hoping him and the therapist had a thing. Like not now but when he's a bit healed. I'm not here for bland Hilaire. Reply

Hmmmm I'm the opposite. I'd rather him get with Hilarie over his therapist. The idea of him getting with his therapist feels highly inappropriate and kind of gross to me (even though I looooove Jordana Brewster). If Jordana weren't his therapist anymore (like was going to happen a few weeks ago) I'd be feeling it. Reply

I don't think it should happen because she's his therapist, I just noticed that they do have chemistry and she would be a better pairing than Hilaire. Reply

People actually watch this show? Reply

yeah, and it's not THAT bad. it's good for a night in Reply

It really is, when you're just relaxing. Reply

and Damon Wayans. he's so likable! Reply

Yes at Damon. He's a little different from the original Murtaguh from the movie but he brings something different to the role and it works. Reply

not interested in riggs getting with jordana's character. maybe like 3 seasons from now. and she's not his therapist. Reply

Yeah, like down the line. He's way too broken now. Reply

good job, I enjoy it.

The wife... her voice is stuck in baby-wipe's range of squeaky to me. Is it just me? probably. Reply

