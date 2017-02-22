Lethal Weapon Renewed for Season 2 + Promo for tonight's 1x16 Episode
Lethal Weapon on FOX was renewed today for a 2nd Season.
Announced by FOX President David Madden.
The show delivers a total Multi-Platform average audience of 11 million viewers and ranks among the Top 5 new series this season.
In tonight’s all-new episode, “Unnecessary Roughness,” airing 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, on FOX, a murder involving a high school football phenomenon draws Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) into the lucrative – and corrupt – world of college recruiting. Meanwhile, Murtaugh considers a big change in his professional life, and Riggs contemplates an even bigger shift in his personal life, as he spends more time with DEA Agent Karen Palmer (guest star Hilarie Burton).
UMMM please tell me Leo Getz is sticking around! Also Detective Palmer, you seem like a nice lady, but gtfo plz.
Yay!!! I quite enjoy this show.
I was hoping him and the therapist had a thing. Like not now but when he's a bit healed. I'm not here for bland Hilaire.
I don't think it should happen because she's his therapist, I just noticed that they do have chemistry and she would be a better pairing than Hilaire.
It really is, when you're just relaxing.
Yes at Damon. He's a little different from the original Murtaguh from the movie but he brings something different to the role and it works.
Yeah, like down the line. He's way too broken now.
The wife... her voice is stuck in baby-wipe's range of squeaky to me. Is it just me? probably.
Also, NHF Maureen/Riggs