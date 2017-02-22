Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Italian actress/director Asia Argento is dating Anthony Bourdain

Asia Argento may not be familiar to North Americans however here are some things you might know her from:

  • being the daughter of Suspiria director Dario Argento

  • Allegedly having an affair with J.T. LeRoy, the writer who wrote about being a childhood prostitute that turned out to be a hoax perpetuated by a woman, her husband, and her sister-in-law

  • Appearing in the awful Land of the Dead movie with Simon Baker

  • Portraying Comtesse du Barry in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette

