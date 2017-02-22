Italian actress/director Asia Argento is dating Anthony Bourdain
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain is now dating Italian star and director Asia Argento 🔥 https://t.co/eybmpbIpUl— Page Six (@PageSix) February 22, 2017
Argento was featured in an episode of Bourdain's show that was shot in December.Asia Argento may not be familiar to North Americans however here are some things you might know her from:
He separated from his wife in September of 2016.
- being the daughter of Suspiria director Dario Argento
- Allegedly having an affair with J.T. LeRoy, the writer who wrote about being a childhood prostitute that turned out to be a hoax perpetuated by a woman, her husband, and her sister-in-law
- Appearing in the awful Land of the Dead movie with Simon Baker
- Portraying Comtesse du Barry in Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette
lol, but he's a man...
I remember Asia was super pissed because J.T. LeRoy was uncovered as a hoax right before the movie came out.
She has the worst taste in tattoos tbh, but I guess they make her happy.
Land of the Dead is not awful!
it's not super great but it's at least entertaining and not preachy rubbish like Diary
Also semi-related the JT LeRoy story was WILD! I watched the documentary on it a few months ago having not heard of the story before and damn.
I would LOVE to grab a couple of beers with him and shoot the shit, he seems like a genuinely interesting & intelligent person.
