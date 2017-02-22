Italian actress/director Asia Argento is dating Anthony Bourdain

When did he leave his wife? I thought he was happily married with a kid. Reply

Last year. Reply

I thought he was happily married with a kid.



lol, but he's a man... Reply

Srsly, I had no idea they broke up. Reply

I didn't know he split from his wife. Asia Argento is so hot to me. Reply

They kind of look related in that side-by-side Reply

Did not know he got a divorce. Reply

i recently found out he and his wife had gotten divorced. kinda sad, they seemed cute but i guess if you're spending that much time apart it can be hard to make it work Reply

Yeah they both have said they were basically living separate lives. He was away something like 200 days a year, I believe. Reply

sad for his daughter Reply

200 DAYS!? Reply

Ideal tbh Reply

That's so random. Does anybody remember that movie she did "The Heart is Deceitful Above All Things" with bb Dylan and Cole Sprouse? Such a weird movie. I like want to meet the twins and ask them how they felt about doing it. Reply

I remember it only because Winona had a bit part in it, lol Reply

lol yes, I never watched it but that was the J.T. LeRoy movie.



I remember Asia was super pissed because J.T. LeRoy was uncovered as a hoax right before the movie came out. Reply

I haven't seen it but remember seeing the poster for it online years ago Reply

yeah w marilyn manson, i had such crush on asia at the time but i barely remember it Reply

I never saw it, but I remember reading about it and seeing clips of it on Youtube, really disturbing movie, they were so young too. Reply

isn't he like a 100 years old? Reply

101 actually Reply

Wth is it with these gossip articles **always** mentioning how old the woman is but never the man. Annoys the fuck out of me. Reply

ugh this makes me want to watch Marie Antoinette again!! and again!!! AND AGAIN!!!!!! Reply

same, love that movie so much Reply

yeah, I know ppl hate on it but I guess it just came out at the right time in my life or something cuz I just love the ~aesthetic so much Reply

as a costumer, marie antoinette will live as one of my favorite films of all time. even the soundtrack is iconic. Reply

It's honestly straight up iconic. I even had dat DVD. Made me wanna eat everything, it looks THAT delicious Reply

It's so much saccharine fun. Reply

I love that damn movie so much. Reply

Random. Asia is so beautiful, but I hate that she's covered in tattoos Reply

She has the worst taste in tattoos tbh, but I guess they make her happy. Asia is so stunning, I miss her classic/glam phase. Reply

i love her angel tattoo tbh. in her anyway. Reply

Land of the Dead is not awful!





Land of the Dead is not awful!

it's not super great but it's at least entertaining and not preachy rubbish like Diary OP! Reply

agreed! it's a super fun movie, and john leguizamo is great in it! Reply

Lol mte, plus I love her delivery of "I'm making myself useful" Reply

She looks a lot like his (now) ex-wife!



Also semi-related the JT LeRoy story was WILD! I watched the documentary on it a few months ago having not heard of the story before and damn. Reply

I know he's a smug douche but he's one of the few people I'd like the opportunity to shoot the shit with. Reply

This is awesome, thank you so much bb! Reply

i would chill w/him too! the other night i dreamt he chose me to co-host a show with him and i was all excited lol Reply

same i just want his career tbh Reply

I've never even found him to be particularly douchey tbh - brash and opinionated, sure, but as far as I can remember he generally punches up and not down.



I would LOVE to grab a couple of beers with him and shoot the shit, he seems like a genuinely interesting & intelligent person. Reply

He is my foodie crush and my husband looks like a better-looking version of him so it worked out well. My husband has never done heroin, isn't a douche, and doesn't leave for 200 days a year. Reply

It just occurred to me that my work crush is a shorter version of Anthony. I do love 'em snarky & well read, oops



Edited at 2017-02-22 08:24 pm (UTC) Reply

I saw him give a talk last year and he seemed so chill and way less douchey than he comes off on TV. He'd make really corny jokes and laugh at himself for telling them. I think becoming a dad helped calm him down. Reply

same, i'd eat a warthog anus with him then diss sandra lee's cooking. Reply

that's a hot couple Reply

I remember her writing this after her break up with Max Gazzè Reply

i'm glad half the shit she says never gets translated into english, lmao Reply

I saw the Author documentary, and the person who allegedly had an affair with Asia was the sister-in-law who posed as JT LeRoy in public Reply

That hoax was wiiiild. My fav literary scandal, tbh. Reply

