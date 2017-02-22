The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x04

Yeeeeees!! I have been waiting for this!

Shane had me nervous as hell. Like, I was 88% sure he was going to win, but I was on the edge of my seat.

I keep wondering if he will get veteran protection from friendships but then I remember he has no connection to any of the vet girls and just Darrell and CT, maybe Bananas.



My question is, are they all competing against each other now or are the Champs back to be enforcers and are making a salary? I know they were comparing win ratios between Johnny and Darrell so it makes me think everyone is in the competition.



Also, I am so oddly protective of CT. Okay, I want the D. But I do not want anyone trying to hookup with him especially Cailah. Keep your eyes on Corey. Reply

I'm ready for the Champions to come in though.



also, did anyone watch Stranded with a Million Dollars afterwards? if so, what did you think? I already hate Cody. He seems like a smart strategist, but I feel like he's just trying too hard to be the next Johnny Bananas, he comes off as fake, like he fakes all this cockiness to intimidate people, but in reality he's just trying to get screentime. I wish [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Bria



Edited at 2017-02-22 07:43 pm (UTC) this was a pretty good episode, I liked that the elimination was more intense, and it wasn't just 2 minutes long (like they usually show). Burger King though? lol, remember when their prizes used to be like t-mobile sidekicks, mp3 players and sporting equipment?I'm ready for the Champions to come in though.also, did anyone watch Stranded with a Million Dollars afterwards? if so, what did you think? I already hate Cody. He seems like a smart strategist, but I feel like he's just trying too hard to be the next Johnny Bananas, he comes off as fake, like he fakes all this cockiness to intimidate people, but in reality he's just trying to get screentime. I wishhadn't gone home, but maybe it was for the better. Reply

Yeah, I saw it. I thought that it was ok. It felt like some knockoff Survivor/Alone (show on the History Channel) but the concept/preview definitely intrigued me so I'll watch it again.



I agree that Cody had a decent competitor but I feel like the whole "push people to self-eliminate" strategy is pointless if everyone catches on 2 days in. He needs to be a less obvious villain. It was for the better that Bria left when she did because when I saw her hair? I knew she was in over her head. That is not the hair to wear if you're going on a damn survival show lmao. Reply

yeah, plus what was the deal with those contacts? first of all, she looked better without them anyways, but those were never going to last, those would've gotten disgusting. and they weren't even prescription, so it's not like she needed them! lol Reply

Also, fuck Zack for trying to come for CT. Can't believe I am about to say to this, but props to Johnny for being like "lol no. CT will destroy." Reply

where? on twitter? Reply

It was real brief in the episode. I think they were at the airport. Zack made a comment about being concerned about CT. I guess in the past CT had done three-a-days to prep for the challenge, but he wasn't at that level this time. Johnny was like "I'm not worried. When it comes to show up, CT will be there" or something like that. Reply

thanks, i missed that part.



actually during the episode i was thinking that zack would be freaking out about being in a little cage. i think he is claustrophobic. Reply

Wait, so CT is actually participating this season? Like, not just showing up for one or two eps? Reply

Yuuuup.. Not sure what kind of elimination method they are going to now, but he is there. It seems to be champs versus underdogs so I imagine team victories? But Darrell kept saying he would come back when they were individual competitions. Reply

Oh, wow. Didn't think he'd fully participate again after Diem. Thought they'd just bring him back for surprise guest appearances or something. Thanks for the response! Reply

i found the clip



Yes!

I can't tell if Zack was trying to start shit/see where Johnny's loyalty lies or was just being probed by producers. Reply

lol sylvia's face at the end, she looked so scared. Reply

even tho i love sylvia, i was rly sad to see la toya go, there's not enough black women in this show :(



some people hate nelson, but i love him lol. Reply

I want a years worth of burger king. Reply

wheres the preview for next week?! this was a good episode! Reply

found one



not this bitch going back to zack! Reply

I can't deal with Nelson, you embarrassed your family because you couldn't roll yourself around in a cage? Reply

i knew latoya was gonna be eliminated soon af



anthony was kind of cute lmao Reply

kind of

but he seemed nice Reply

Anthony looked like a date rapist imo Reply

the challenges on this season actually have me shook like they look extremely hard for everyone Reply

Burger King is the worst fast food IMO Reply

