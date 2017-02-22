Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x04




Challenge - Caged and Confused

Locked in cage, they are going to spin to the ground.
Detach the cage from the rope
Must get to the other side of the field while still in the cage to reel in their key.
Race to the finish line.


Winners - Amanda and Shane
Win a spot in the Oasis and win a year supply of Burger King.


Into Elimination
Sylvia and Latoya


Anthony and Nelson


Elimination - Thai Rise
Climb to the top, grab bag, get back down, hang item and ring the bell.


Eliminated
Latoya and Anthony


The remaining Underdogs move into the Oasis that night.

The next day they meet the Champions.



