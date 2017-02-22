The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x04
Challenge - Caged and Confused
Locked in cage, they are going to spin to the ground.
Detach the cage from the rope
Must get to the other side of the field while still in the cage to reel in their key.
Race to the finish line.
Winners - Amanda and Shane
Win a spot in the Oasis and win a year supply of Burger King.
Into Elimination
Sylvia and Latoya
Anthony and Nelson
Elimination - Thai Rise
Climb to the top, grab bag, get back down, hang item and ring the bell.
Eliminated
Latoya and Anthony
The remaining Underdogs move into the Oasis that night.
The next day they meet the Champions.
Shane had me nervous as hell. Like, I was 88% sure he was going to win, but I was on the edge of my seat.
I keep wondering if he will get veteran protection from friendships but then I remember he has no connection to any of the vet girls and just Darrell and CT, maybe Bananas.
My question is, are they all competing against each other now or are the Champs back to be enforcers and are making a salary? I know they were comparing win ratios between Johnny and Darrell so it makes me think everyone is in the competition.
Also, I am so oddly protective of CT. Okay, I want the D. But I do not want anyone trying to hookup with him especially Cailah. Keep your eyes on Corey.
I'm ready for the Champions to come in though.
also, did anyone watch Stranded with a Million Dollars afterwards? if so, what did you think? I already hate Cody. He seems like a smart strategist, but I feel like he's just trying too hard to be the next Johnny Bananas, he comes off as fake, like he fakes all this cockiness to intimidate people, but in reality he's just trying to get screentime. I wish [Spoiler (click to open)]Bria hadn't gone home, but maybe it was for the better.
I agree that Cody had a decent competitor but I feel like the whole "push people to self-eliminate" strategy is pointless if everyone catches on 2 days in. He needs to be a less obvious villain. It was for the better that Bria left when she did because when I saw her hair? I knew she was in over her head. That is not the hair to wear if you're going on a damn survival show lmao.
actually during the episode i was thinking that zack would be freaking out about being in a little cage. i think he is claustrophobic.
I can't tell if Zack was trying to start shit/see where Johnny's loyalty lies or was just being probed by producers.
some people hate nelson, but i love him lol.
anthony was kind of cute lmao
but he seemed nice