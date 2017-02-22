Lisa Marie Presley Divorce: The Exes Appear in Court, Kids Are With Grandma

i wonder if lisa marie planted the stuff on his computer Reply

The fuck. Reply

what? it's a legitimate thing to wonder. the divorce was getting really messy then that came out of nowhere. i don't think its a stretch to think she might plant evidence. couples going through divorce/custody battles do it, i doubt to this extreme, but still. Reply

Great first comment you piece of shit Reply

Shouldn't you be busy catfishing your mom? Reply

Girl the comments you're receiving. yikes. I totally get what you mean, I think all sides should be examined.



There have been nuttier things come out in divorces. Reply

But when he commented on it, he would have denied that the photos were his. But he didnt. Reply

what a fucking mess Reply

giving music lessons



Not to kids though Reply

Ugh I'm glad the kids are well but she shouldn't have to pay that pedophile anything Reply

I'll say this again, he looks like the zesty gay uncle version of the wizard of oz scarecrow Reply

OMG, he does!!!! :O Reply

Those bbs are so cute, I hurt for them D-: Reply

I'm glad they're with family. Reply

I worry for her because Miscaviage has a personal vendetta against her and he's most definitely going to be feeding her ex info. She encouraged his dad to go public and write that book. Prayer circle for ha, TBH Reply

totally ot but i read miscaviage as "miscarriage" and wondered wtf happened there. yikes on my part.



and jfc scientology needs to be shut down tbh. Reply

is priscilla still a scientologist because i thought lisa left the cult

which would mean priscilla wouldn't be allowed to have contact with her Reply

Priscilla and Riley left when Lisa Marie did. Reply

oh that's good Reply

I'm pleasantly surprised. Priscilla IIRC was the one who got Lisa into Scientology, and I remember that she had a pretty naive defense of that cult a few years ago. Reply

Oh man I have a lot to catching up to do I only read two posts.



Hope everything works out for her children.



Edited at 2017-02-22 07:41 pm (UTC)

At least Priscilla is still there to keep these kids away from this fiasco. Reply

Yikes. I'm sure Scientology will be in there, helping him out. Reply

Lisa Marie has her issues, but this guy creeps me out sooo much. He looks like a Johnny Depp character from a Tim Burton movie. And his excuses for not working are pathetic. And that's all aside from the whole alleged pedo thing. So is he a Scientologist? I have a bad feeling that they're going to try to destroy her. And she probably doesn't have a lot of people in her life she can really trust. Reply

That's a relief about the girls. Reply

