Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez weren't goals after all.





But I do enjoy, in a fucked up way, people being messy about their relationships on Twitter. It makes me feel better about myself like... at least I don't do that shit? But I do enjoy, in a fucked up way, people being messy about their relationships on Twitter. It makes me feel better about myself like... at least I don't do that shit? Reply

people being messy about their relationships on Twitter



i love following cw stars' messy ass relationships. like when phoebe tonkin broke up with chris zylka and tore up a painting he had made for her and posted it on twitter/instagram. bless. Reply

lmaooooo so dramatic Reply

chris zylka seems to have shitty relationships lol Reply

Wasn't it Lucy Hale? Or was it BOTH?! lmao Reply

i did not want to see this greasy white boy's bulge for the first time in my lifetime Reply

lol ofc this guy decides THAT'S the charge he'll respond to



god men are terrible Reply

lmao social media is such bullshit. that's why i have like maybe 6 posts about my gf and it's always just a birthday shoutout. i'm not trying to stunt for the gram. fuck that. Reply

yall ashamed of each other!





jk I appreciate couples who don't bombard me with their happiness on social media Reply

lmao shut up.



and tbh i bombard people with pictures of my food happiness but that's only on snapchat lol



yall ashamed of each other!



mte. sad! Reply

ikr. grow up. Reply

Lol right my husband and I barely interact on social media I see him every day like wtf is with people publicly parading their relationships online? Reply

I have accounts but I can't imagine what it's like posting every single day. like why"?...who cares what i'm eating right now? who cares your boyfriend bought you flowers just because??.. people post everything....it just looks so fake Reply

This. I post very randomly and normally just for birthdays or special occasion. I believe people blowing up social media with how happy and perfect their lives are, are faking and trying to hide their misery. Im a little cynical I suppose, ha. Reply

Right? I don't mention him anywhere on my social media but sometimes I'll pop in to his chat if he's streaming on Twitch or whatever and say, "Hey, you're cute." That's it. Like.. people who know us know we're together. We're not even listed on one another's FB relationship status. I'm not here for living my relationship on social media and then panic-deleting everything if/when we split. Reply

omg kylie teas with this old face... Reply

Man when I was really depressed circa 2014-2015 I used to follow the FUCK out of their mess. I remember when one of his friends made a video "exposing" him lol



Glad she's away from him. She seems cute and mostly harmless he's a try hard. Reply

Exposing him how? This is the first time I've heard of these people. Deetz pls Reply

he deleted the video since then, but the guy was saying how Jay is apparently abusive and manipulative towards Alexis, and that she developed an eating disorder while she was with him. Reply

Pretty much what they said + he's image obsessed and money hungry which is obvious. But he was basically begging Alexis and her friends to get here away from him. Reply

i thought i read he was abusive Reply

i still don't know who they are Reply

You night have known them as that young, hot and beautiful Cali couple

Sis, I don't know them at all Reply

How.. they even introduced you to Snapchat memories Reply

I just realized that was them. Reply

omg this was so awkward lol. Reply

"I learned Self love, self growth & self trust...&stay away from fuckboys"



If only more women learned this tbh. hopefully it's true. Reply

I feel like I saw a weird gif of her sucking his thumb once and thought it was gross lol Stop hyping up random white couples Reply

Colourpop does collabs w the most random bitches. Now I know who Alexis Ren is. She sounds butthurt af. He's probably a shit, but wow... that vacation video is insanely beautiful. Reply

At least he doesn't have a small diq, both seem annoying Reply

at least he didnt call her a bitch Reply

I did NOT expect that video reply Reply

