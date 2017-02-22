Selene.

Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez weren't goals after all.

Untitled 1ghvh

You night have known them as that young, hot and beautiful Cali couple who use to film their amazing vacation (here is an example). Many tweens even deemed them #Goals material. Well they broke up some time last year and the split wasn't amicable. A few days ago, model Alexis Ren spilled all the tea on Twitter and confirmed what we all speculated.

























Source: 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 7 - 8
Tagged: ,