Alexis Ren and Jay Alvarrez weren't goals after all.
You night have known them as that young, hot and beautiful Cali couple who use to film their amazing vacation (here is an example). Many tweens even deemed them #Goals material. Well they broke up some time last year and the split wasn't amicable. A few days ago, model Alexis Ren spilled all the tea on Twitter and confirmed what we all speculated.
was a manipulated as fuck ending. Pushed me to my limits so I broke it so he wouldn't get blamed for ending it https://t.co/b5NppMmSIe— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
Hahah the relationship wasn't good for his business anymore. Fucked uuup https://t.co/PRGjQJKres— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
Love makes you blind tho I can't deny I felt something was wrong https://t.co/YAOTGPmkxu— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
Not in the beginning but fame changes people https://t.co/aGWtsvVu7q— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
Absofuckinglutely ! https://t.co/AAvBp0NnXj— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
I learned Self love, self growth & self trust...&stay away from fuckboys 😂 https://t.co/f28Ox6wqbl— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
He's got a small dick too— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 19, 2017
I got 99 Problems & this ain't one babi 😂😘 #BeTheBiggerPerson 😜 pic.twitter.com/bDpK7IxC5V— Jay Alvarrez (@jayalvarrez) February 22, 2017
Source: 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - 7 - 8
But I do enjoy, in a fucked up way, people being messy about their relationships on Twitter. It makes me feel better about myself like... at least I don't do that shit?
i love following cw stars' messy ass relationships. like when phoebe tonkin broke up with chris zylka and tore up a painting he had made for her and posted it on twitter/instagram. bless.
god men are terrible
jk I appreciate couples who don't bombard me with their happiness on social media
and tbh i bombard people with pictures of my food happiness but that's only on snapchat lol
mte. sad!
Glad she's away from him. She seems cute and mostly harmless he's a try hard.
Sis, I don't know them at all
If only more women learned this tbh. hopefully it's true.