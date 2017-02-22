2017 BRIT Awards Red Carpet/Viewing Post

I'm ready for the BRITs to snub my girls again after using them for promo for months. Reply

Yeah they're definitely going to give the award to 1d their fans vote a lot still hoping they all reunite lol Reply

And they're probably giving British Group to The 1975. A girl group has never won that category. Reply

ofc they always shit on them like them not being nominated for best group best single etc before now is proof Reply

NOMINATIONS:

British Male Solo Artist

Craig David





Whoaa, he's still around? I haven't heard that name in yeaars. What does he look like now? Reply

He did a come back last year. He even performed with Little Mix last summer during some music festival. He looks good. Reply

he's body goals that's for sure Reply

He came back lol Reply

i mean he didn't age well in the face, idc tho. he deserves at least deruuuulo's level of career for how keith lemon ruined his in the 1st place Reply

he had a big comeback in the uk lol Reply

i don't think that live stream is for the show... it's hosted by some youtuber? so seems like some bullshit backstage thing?





Last year was like that and you could watch the show + backstage stuff. Reply

ah i had no idea! thanks



thought i was going to have to find an itv livestream Reply

they streamed it live last year! and had youtubers talk when they went to commercial break. so hopefully they'll stream it this year as well Reply

leigh's body is insane but local flops look hideous tonight :/ Reply

i liked her make up the best :/ Reply

I love that Little Mix and Radiohead are nominated for the same award Reply

Have Kings of Leon released any new material within the past 2 or so years? Reply

They put out an album last year. Reply

Thanks for the info, bb! Reply

op is secretly british Reply

i wouldnt mind living in london tho i wouldnt mind living in london tho Reply

Your fave could nevah... (and if they did please refrain from correcting me - LET ME HAVE THIS!)



i hate robbies vocal tone but hes *blades of glory voice* provocative it gets the ppl going! Reply

I love everything he released before 2005 (?). "Angels" and "Come Undone" are two of my favorite songs, ever. Let me be clear, I stan no betch! Reply

He will never be ugly for me. Even with the beer belly and ugly tattoos. He is way too charismatic and so fucking sexy Reply

lol I love your added part in the parentheses Reply

I'm rooting for Bowie, Skepta and ANOHNI (she was snubbed from aoty nom tbh, #BRITsSoMale) Reply

Holy hell... Reply

omw Reply

i'm glad they've already changed into something else by now!!!!!!! Reply

oh bless i forgot about the performance i hope they accept their award in their costumes (if they arent problematic lol). that explains the ott make up that'll look good on stage. god knows their mua is lazy af. Reply

Is their makeup artist and stylist a Zayn/5h stan? Who does them like this Reply

wow when did leigh-anne save britney's icoic jean gown from a paper shredder?



lol well. i like them from the neck up Reply

yikes @ that hair Reply

She looks great with this new blond hair, IMHO, no comment on this outfit/hairstyle/her personality. Reply

Also I want to say it in the beginning, but EMMA WILLIS IS THE QUEEN OF THE WORLD. She is the nicest, the cutest, the most stylish women on the planet. She has perfect taste, stans Tiffany HBIC New York Pollard, Heidi Montag and Renee from Mob Viwes. I hope my stunning queen will serve looks and beauty! Reply

do these awards get voted on by fans or is there an academy? Reply

The video one is fan voted and the rest is old white guys Reply

A huge thank you to everyone who helped with & attended our @brits Voting Academy briefing last night, for their time, interest & commitment pic.twitter.com/9CWGrO8q2N — bpi music (@bpi_music) November 30, 2016

it's not quite a the Grammy's/Oscars situation tbh Reply

There is an academy that votes, except for the "Best Video" category iirc which is fans get to vote on. Reply

1D really don't deserve to be nominated for anything this year. I mean, yeah, History was technically released in 2016 but they didn't do anything else and while it was a cute send-off for their fans nothing about it was innovative, inspired or particular good. Reply

They only nominated them so their stans watch the show. I fucking hate the BRITs for doing that. 1D don't deserve shit. Reply

yeah didn't they break up years ago?



when's the last time they had a hit? Reply

They did it for their stans, their stans vote for everything even small shit like the kids choice awards. They vote even more excessively because they want 1d to all get together again. Reply

