2017 BRIT Awards Red Carpet/Viewing Post
Performers- Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Bruno Mars, The 1975, Little Mix, Emeli Sandé and Skepta
NOMINATIONS:
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
British Female Solo Artist
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao
British Group
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake and Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
British Breakthrough Act
Anne-Marie
Blossoms
Rag’n’Bone Man
Skepta
Stormzy
Critics Choice Award
Rag’n’Bone Man
Anne-Marie
Dua Lipa
British Album of the Year
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep For You Are Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
David Bowie – Blackstar
Kano – Made In the Manor
Michael Kiwanuka – Love & Hate
Skepta – Konnichiwa
British Single of the Year
Alan Walker – Faded
Calum Scott – Dancing On My Own
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
International Male Solo Artist
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
British Video
Adele – Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie – Rockabye
Coldplay – Hymn For The Weekend
James Arthur – Say You Won't Let Go
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota – Fast Car
Little Mix feat. Sean Paul – Hair
One Direction – History
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson – Girls Like
Zayn – Pillowtalk
British Icon Award
Robbie Williams
British Male Solo Artist
Craig David
