February 22nd, 2017, 10:27 am alienjive Inside Riverdale 1x05 "The Heart of Darkness" This is mainly just an excuse to discuss this show. This ep looks like it has a lot of Josie and Cheryl therefore it must be gooood.
Also the fandom is still arguing over Jughead's sexuality. It's exhausting and should be a non issue due to the show not being based on that one off comic series. But nooooooo.
idk idr too many other good girls trying to boil ppl alive tbh...
Like???? Girl, I understand people want to see themselves represented but they are going IN on that specifically.
(Knowing this queer-baiting show, the answer might be yes tbh)
as a heads up for all brooklyn ONTDers, my friend runs the archie comics twitter and is doing his best to host a viewing party for the finale- if there's any interest in here i'll post the details when they're available. he's gonna try to do giveaways and drink specials
Edited at 2017-02-22 07:06 pm (UTC)
However, while Ronnie is pretty, I feel like she has no bite. Veronica is supposed to be like Blair, prissy and bitchy and Camila just can't play it.
is that true bc that seems comical
also i'm living for KJ and cole's friendship
I hope there's more of Kevin and Joaquim too.