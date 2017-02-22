I think I love this stupid show lol. I hope the spoilers are all true cause I'm gonna be living for it. Reply

I just don't like Betty in the show and I'm just not invested in her at all. I'd rather have more Cheryl.



Also the fandom is still arguing over Jughead's sexuality. It's exhausting and should be a non issue due to the show not being based on that one off comic series. But nooooooo. Reply

yeah, betty is super cute and i want her to be more interesting but like there's not much going on for her right now... it must suck being the good girl on a show like this lol. Reply

it must suck being the good girl on a show



idk idr too many other good girls trying to boil ppl alive tbh... Reply

lmao tru... maybe betty is more choatic good than anything else. Reply

istg the discourse around jughead's sexuality showed me that there is even more bs on tumblr i wasn't even privy to (or could have been but i follow good people) Reply

I love Betty cause she's cray and unpredictable tbh, but yes indeed there should always be more Cheryl. Reply

I saw a fan reply to a tweet of the actor begging him to lobby to include Jughead's asexuality in the next season.



Like???? Girl, I understand people want to see themselves represented but they are going IN on that specifically. Reply

i like betty the most out of all the girls lol she seems even more unstable than cheryl imo Reply

When Betty said "Get out of my room before I kill you", that's when I knew there was something special about this character lol. Reply

How is this nigga not buried yet? Reply

Well they did just find his body and they had to do an autopsy, which I suppose it's been a couple weeks since that so yeah idk. The Blossoms are weird? Reply

And I wish Reggie was a main character too. Reply

Ia with this. Kev too. Despite the fact that the girls MAKE this show, I would like to see the guys hang more too. Reply

The scene where it was just Kevin and Jughead made me perk up a bit because I was hoping to get a hint of them being close friends like the comics. That or an eating contest, lol Reply

Apparently this episode will also have a Reggie vs Archie component which I'm ready for because I need more Reggie (please make him less of an ass though) Reply

Yasss Reggie! Make him a main character! Reply

Question. Do both of them take off their shirts and kiss for no reason?



(Knowing this queer-baiting show, the answer might be yes tbh) Reply

Well there is gonna be a locker room scene and I've seen Reggie be shirtless in said scene so I guess yes to one question. Reply

I love this show and whoever is their music supervisor deserves an award and a raise tbh Reply

I keep coming back to the Riverdale playlist on Spotify. It's pretty good! Reply

does anyone else hate watching episode previews? with mystery shows like riverdale, i think it's best to just not know anything or have any expectations about the episode. it makes it more fun. the only previews i would ever bother watching were the mad men ones because they were so nonsensical (in the most amazing way) that i still felt like i was going in to the episode blind lol. Reply

I don't bother ever watching show previews other than the ones that might be attached to the end of the episode (do CW shows do that still? I never watch live... it seemed standard for any WB show back in the day). Reply

Cute icon <3 I hope bb Kev finds true love with his gangster boyfriend. Reply

this show is so GOOD and fun escapism in a time when i need it.



as a heads up for all brooklyn ONTDers, my friend runs the archie comics twitter and is doing his best to host a viewing party for the finale- if there's any interest in here i'll post the details when they're available. he's gonna try to do giveaways and drink specials



Edited at 2017-02-22 07:06 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] in episode 2 Betty's mom legit just laid out actual spoilers for the finale by flippantly speculating the Blossoms were doing blood sacrifices to a dark pagan god. How did I miss that?! I'm hooked on this show TBH. Im rewatching the eps out rn and unnoticed Reply

I really didn't think I would love Riverdale so much based on the promos, but it's crazy how OBSESSED I am. I think I just really missed fun (American) teen dramas. I swear the last good one was The O.C. MAYBE season 1 of Gossip Girl. But seriously, it's been forever since I watched one I liked. Reply

I'm enjoying this trash.



However, while Ronnie is pretty, I feel like she has no bite. Veronica is supposed to be like Blair, prissy and bitchy and Camila just can't play it. Reply

Ia that Camila isn't the best actress, but at the same time, I do like Veronica as a character in this. I like her sophistication, it's so much more natural than Cheryl's. She also seems very friendly and warm despite her prissiness, like someone you can trust to always have your back. Ride or die, and I love that. Reply

i dont watch this but it kills me that they are pitching this archie tv show as a fucking murder mystery twin peaks typa shit



is that true bc that seems comical Reply

Link





also i'm living for KJ and cole's friendship



pic.twitter.com/bp7D1dRVdH — best of riverdale (@bestriverdale) February 19, 2017

i love how obsessed everyone is getting w/ this show lolalso i'm living for KJ and cole's friendship Reply

''I don't'' lmao tell it Reply

I unexpectedly really love Cheryl. She's terrible but I also think she's really socially awkward and I find her weirdly endearing idk.



I hope there's more of Kevin and Joaquim too. Reply

