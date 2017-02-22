ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, February 21, 2017:
- Colbert dubbed "Late Night King of Trump Resistance"
- Trolls bash Liam Payne in group chat, he catches them in the act
- THR suggests which movies & actors should and will win at this year's Oscars
- Lindsay Lohan claims she was racially profiled and thinks people should stop picking on Trump
- Milo Yiannapoulos Resigns from Breitbart
- Angelina Jolie & kids eat scorpions & tarantulas
- Primark pulls 'racist' The Walking Dead t-shirt range from stores
- George Clooney: Trump is the real Hollywood Elitist
- Chrissy Teigen Not Offended by Cultural Appropriation, Discusses Asian Representation
- A Brutally Honest Oscar Ballot from THR
- Music Video for Katy Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm"
