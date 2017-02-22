ONTD Roundup

HAPPY WEDNESDAY!



Happy Wednesday, Mr. J! Reply

Only if you say the password Reply

iron man sucks! Reply

I will! I just want to avoid the kids so I'm waiting. Reply

watched it and was kinda disappointed. I thought The Lego Movie was more enjoyable. I thought Batman and Joker were the weakest parts. Robin was the highlight of the movie for me and I liked Barbara and Alfred too. Reply

I saw it over the weekend and it was amazing. Reply

Lately I've been an emo bitch who can't stop listening to The Smiths

Yes to this song :(



I love the song Asleep. Emily Browning did a great cover of it.



When I was a teenager every time my older sister would catch me listening to them she'd ask me if everything was okay in my life haha Reply

ugh i love the smiths sfm. i was such a sad hoe when i was in middle school lmao they were on repeat constantly. Reply

oof that was me two years ago. it was a long binge. i don't regret it because the music is fairly boppy even if they lyrics are slit-your-wrists sad. Reply

I fucking love The Smiths. Reply

OMG same. There is a Light That NEver Goes Out is my everything.



But then today I was on a full blown 80s montage-esque music binge. Modern Love by Bowie, Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears by Fears, etc lol.



I have zero motivation for all the work I have to do Reply

Same. And I have emails to respond to (I guess I don't HAVE to...) and I have no motivation to do it Reply

Same here. I might just do the easiest ones and then call it a day lol Reply

same. and it all has to be finished this afternoon so I'm stressed about it too. Reply

What's for lunch? I'm about to get some more plantain chips Reply

I love plantain chips!! I just bought a bag this morning.



I'm having vegan chili nom nom. Reply

I'll be having that for dinner/tomorrow!!!



It just involves more effort to cook if via slow cooker for some reason Reply

Southwest type of salad. Reply

Egg white omelette Reply

I don't know. I'm not really hungry at all but I feel I probably should eat something. Reply

Salmon maybe. Reply

salad with avocado and tomatoes

and a snack bag of cheetoh puffs lol Reply

Leftover pasta fagioli (soup)! Reply

a salad Reply

chicken sammie with white cheddar and sriracha aioli woo Reply

left over pulled bbq chicken sandwiches Reply

Bento combo! Reply

a boring veggie wrap Reply

I had a pot pie. It was delicious and the crust was perfect. Reply

Triple Venti Skinny Vanilla Latte. Reply

Now I want plantain chips. I just had two soft tacos Reply

ME WHEN I GOT THE MST3K NEWS TODAY:







someone tell me I don’t need all the stuff in my amazon cart. Even tho they’re taking 8.62 off any orders of 50 or more Reply

I would like one of these puppies. Reply

Dhose bellehs need a rubbin'. Reply

little pups <3 Reply

omgggg puppies! Reply

I love dholes <3 Reply

I want to cuddle them all. Reply

"they disembowel their prey and begin to eat before the animal is dead."



omg. Reply

omg what cute fox/coyote hybrids!!!!!! Reply

OMG, THEY'RE LIKE BIGGER RED FOXES



WHAT PRECIOUS BBYS Reply

They're beautiful 😭 Reply

I had plans go to out tomorrow but there's a weather warning in place so idk if I should risk it Reply

Damn California is drowning!



Also the flooding of San Jose is hella sus because another community in the area is conveniently being spared despite being situated by a major lake... Reply

I'm in the one part of SoCal that isn't drowning apparently. It hasn't rained in a couple days and that storm was not as big as the last one here. Reply

I'm actually away in Tahoe and I'm wondering if there's gonna be anything to come back to (jk). When I left it was pretty much just people in shock at all the water, but it seems like it's taken a turn over the last few days. Reply

THANK YOU to those that have donated/"fed Arwen a treat" on https://t.co/Co9GotJOYJ to help our studio recover from the flood. WE 💚 YOU. pic.twitter.com/jUHDOS4VIe — Adam Green (@Adam_Fn_Green) February 19, 2017





His doggy was okay though even if she decided to try to frolic in the dirty flood water



@JakecMoore Arwen is fine. pic.twitter.com/4IbX9iOMQu — Adam Green (@Adam_Fn_Green) February 19, 2017

The studio of a filmmaker I love ended up getting pretty damaged :(His doggy was okay though even if she decided to try to frolic in the dirty flood water Reply

sorry to be dumb but what community do u mean? Reply

San Jose & Morgan Hill are in SHAMBLES. I thought we had it bad with the canyon in Niles flooding but fuuuuccckkkkkkk Reply

I started crying at work last night and had to pretend that I was yawning. LMAO. Life is embarrassing. Reply

I saw Split yesterday and I was completely alone in the theater, which was good because I might have made some loud noises near the end when the reveal happened. Either way, I LOVED it and James McAvoy was really good.



Has anybody seen it? I want to talk about it! Reply

Does the movie have your typical Shyamalan ending? Cause I don't want to pay $12 to be pissed off Reply

It's hard to answer this properly. There's two twists actually. One is kind of sci-fi in nature and then the other completely throws you for a loop. Reply

The ending is actually the best part. Reply

Do his endings normally piss you off or do you want to make sure there is one? lol Reply

I thought it was slow and predictable, but james mcavoy was great in it. Reply

actually on time for this. for the few people still playing pokemon go here, i just found out that dittos are masquerading as rattatas, pidgeys, other basic pokemon. caught one this morning and was very surprised to see my rattata become a ditto. and i googled to see if this was a new update...no it's been around since november. im late to the party -____- Reply

Yeah! That's how I got one the other day haha, I caught a pidgey and it transformed. I didn't know about it either so you're not alone. Reply

I still haven't gotten a fucking ditto Reply

catch all those rattatas, pidgeys, zubats, ekanses, etc. that spawn before you! one of them may be a ditto. Reply

Sucks to be you! Reply

Did not know this. Thank you! Reply

I finally caught a ditto after I wasted so many pokeballs on trash pokemon. Reply

LMAOOOOOOOOOO @ that Angelina/spider post. Just Adblock and scroll the fuck on people, jfc. Reply

ONTDers doing the actual most like always. Reply

Yeah, let me do that when I'm on mobile 😒 Reply

i'm so mad it was rainy and stormy all through the long weekend when my bf came up to visit me, and now it has the nerve to be sunny when i'm stuck at work smh Reply

Mte! Fucking rude. I want the storm back and go to the farmers market in the rain like I'm in England or sth Reply

worst injury you've ever gotten

i burned my hand on the grill when i was 3 Reply

I burned my hand as well! But I was like 6th grade and did something really fucking stupid.



We had a massive snowstorm, and I didn't want to waste a match (b/c it's not like we didn't have a fucking mountain of them in the closet), so I stuck a candle in the fireplace, dropped it, freaked out b/c it was going to melt. So I stuck my hand in, managed to get it without burning myself in the fireplace. Then I dropped it on my hand.

broke my arm when i was a year old. i don't remember it of course, but apparently i fell out of my crib, and the doctors weren't sure that the arm would continue growing. but, it did! Reply

torn acl and meniscus. my lower leg swelled to match the width of my thigh. Reply

I feel like I've never had a horrible one. I sliced a flap of my thumb open once and that was fun to clean up lol, and I've broken my toe, started laughing bc it hurt so bad. The worst pain in my life was when I had mono and my throat hurt so bad I had to brace myself to swallow and had to go get a painkiller shot at the hospital but that's it lol Reply

I broke my leg in three places in a car accident. In that same accident I also fractured three ribs and my skull, and sprained my wrist. Reply

almost sliced a couple of fingertips off, there's still some scar tissue in the nail bed. Reply

Probably when I fucked up my ankle a few years back. Clean break on one side, chipped in I believe the final count was six places on the other side and fucked up the ligament. My ortho guy said if I was an athlete it would be a career ending injury. A year and a half of physical therapy and it still gives me problems if it's too cold or crazy humid. Reply

broke my arm trying to "fly" and catch the monkey bars when i was in 2nd grade lmao it was the first day of school too 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reply

I'm going with my ankle sprain from falling into a pothole. It put me on crutches and I'm still in pain/swollen three weeks later Reply

i burned my foot on a hair straightener



seriously. Reply

ive burned my leg as well so it's all possible Reply

I broke my ankle when I fell on the ice when walking my dog two years ago. I couldn't drive for almost 3 months, it was rough. Reply

i had motor skill delayment when i was a kid lmao so i constantly kept bumping into things and falling.... this one time I remember me and my friend had a jumping competition, he jumped first, and I did after and because i am a competitive lil shit, I jumped so far my chin hit the side of the sandbox we were playing in and my front teeth went thru my lower lip.



Not the first or the last time it happened but I remember that particularly well. I looked horrible with my mega swollen lip and bruised chin, I remember I was only able to eat smoothies for the rest of the week.



Never broke anything or lost any tooth, to everyone and the dentist's surprise. Reply

I met a girl named Money today. At first I was like "You sure?" but she said it's correct and she chose it herself so shine on you crazy diamond. Reply

*sigh*



I've met some interesting people when signing them up for library cards. I see their names and keep my comments to myself but I'm like...really? What were your parents thinking? Reply

I guess they're ahead of the curve if you consider Amber Tamblyn's kid lmao, maybe weird ass names are the new traditional. Reply

My friend had a student named "Money" (said like Monet), and she had the worst fucking time in life. She could never get email addresses and shit because the sites filters thought she was a spammer, she had issues with college apps for the same reason, her emails to other people would get sent to their spam filters. My friend was her college prep advisor and was at a loss for a while. Reply

I appreciate that you used that phrase in response to someone's name being "Money." Pink Floyd references ftw Reply

