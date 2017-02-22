The View chats with Eva Longoria about ageism, immigration, and directing

Can we talk about Turtle McConnell getting cussed out by his constituents over the ACA though? That video made my life this morning. Reply

Thread

Link



*Runs to YouTube*

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That was glorious from that lady. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He needs TO GO. His fucking turtle brain can't comprehend life anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dayum lady! call that fucker OUT! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Way to sound ignorant of your country's history, McTurtle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Losers go home? Fuck off you Obama obstructionists Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A family friend and her sisters (they're all about 60, my mom grew up with them) are at his stuff today protesting. They make me so proud! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad people are fighting back and protesting but a lot of these people voted for them, so what did they expect? He flat out told them what he was going to do and people are surprised? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wendy Williams was a mess this morning.



I think her husband abuses her bc the way she talks about victims of domestic abuse is super disturbing. Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing how she acted with OJ on her radio show in the Made in America doc was disturbing, so reading your comment makes me realize that was not an isolated incident. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't seen it yet (finishing The People vs OJ first) but how was she bad? Was she saying OJ abusing Nicole wasn't a big deal or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I was wondering if maybe SHE'S been the abusive person in a relationship before and wants to cover her ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is known that he has abused her. It was made public wayback. He assaulted her in front of others, who then leaked the incident and then she spoke about it. She is big on staying together no matter what, especially for the children. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAY, It talks about Reagan Battalion! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





if bill maher thinks sunlight is the best disinfectant then here's him saying the same shit as milo, that it's ok for adults to f*ck kids pic.twitter.com/tqPAzbGY3J — warrior cop (@wyatt_privilege) February 22, 2017

can't wait to give this a read. one of the unintended consequences of this all has been that bill maher, notorious milo advocate, is being exposed as the pedophile he is as well. small mercies. i hope this gets him shut down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh same. for a long time, i understood how some people could overlook maher's flaws because of some conversations/topics/guests he would bring to light because i was only superficially informed about his true self, but in the past couple years, i've (luckily) become wiser and want this douche to go down Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. Good for Celeste for pointing out that the child was raped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so fucking annoying that Bill Maher is taking credit for M.Y.'s fall Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

don't you find that "democracy dies in darkness" byline on the website chilling? wtf is this world coming to? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope she pursues elected office someday. she's my choice for the left's reagan. forget george clooney. longoria-buttigieg 2020! Reply

Thread

Link

I've been a long fan of Eva in regards to her activism. I've watched many talks in regards to her. I would choose her over Clooney or whomever else from Hollywood would run. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Today has felt pretty quiet in Trumpland (comparatively) so I'm just bracing myself for the next bullshit situation. Reply

Thread

Link

This is exactly how I feel. I'm scared to find out what they have brewing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



BREAKING: AP source: Trump administration set to lift federal transgender bathroom guidelines. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2017

I just got caught up on this: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I spoke too soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's a thread on Reddit right now where people are asking about people's experiences working at Trump-owned businesses, and the most upvoted comments are all how he's a great guy. It's fucking infuriating. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The National Guard is going to clear out DAPL protesters at 1pm local time today. I'm really scared for everyone there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Poll: Two-thirds of Americans fear Trump will involve US in another major war https://t.co/VjlNeB6Pdq pic.twitter.com/nBVuWNpquJ — The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2017



I feel that way too..



Scott Pruitt's emails shows he was in talks to weaken environmental regulations — the same rules he will now oversee https://t.co/P78s2Mtja6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 22, 2017





FUCKING PRUITT!!! I feel that way too..FUCKING PRUITT!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I knew those emails were not going to be flattering... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's only a matter of time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take comfort in the fact Scott Pruitt cries when he gets bad press. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DeVos and Sessions had a disagreement over removing the protections over transgender rights. https://t.co/NmANNZEqsK pic.twitter.com/eOhzRROaJZ — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 22, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

I hate these stories where people in his administration want credit for "wanting" to do the right thing, but not actually doing the right thing. Fuck DeVos, she's spineless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like people saying that McCain is such a hero for talking up... talk with your votes too, Jackhole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

especially because she's not a person who like, can't quit in protest or stand up for something because of financial reasons. makes it even worse to me that she has nothing to lose by doing the right thing but won't do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. She ain't no saint. They're all assholes only looking after themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Goddamnit DeVos! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow devos wanted to keep the transgender protections?! My mind is blown Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not DeVos trying to have a conscience! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

devos taking a play out of ivanka's PR book. too late girl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bel Biv DeVos should have taken the opportunity to resign, TBH. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw DeVos thought buying her way into that job meant she was actually going to be more than a puppet in a meat suit. thats adorable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nice try, but this kind of pr works better if you actually stick to your guns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damned if you do, damned if you don't. I feel if she really had morals, she'd resigned. However, they'd picked someone to replace her and have no problem signing off on this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How Trump’s campaign staffers tried to keep him off Twitter https://t.co/mflIBIa5yx via @tarapalmeri pic.twitter.com/x8b78VaUAf — POLITICO (@politico) February 22, 2017



The key to keeping 45 ’s Twitter habit under control, according to six former campaign officials, is to ensure that his personal media consumption includes a steady stream of praise. And when no such praise was to be found, staff would turn to friendly outlets to drum some up — and make sure it made its way to 45 ’s desk.



Edited at 2017-02-22 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Not surprised. His ego can't handle criticism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Government official says the Trump administration will revoke transgender bathroom guidelines. https://t.co/JqRQMnxc8N — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2017

GODDAMNIT! Reply

Thread

Link

If 45 is fucking with bathroom guidelines I really can't wait to see Vanks and Jethro speak out about it :))))))) Reply

Thread

Link



YAAAASSSSSS, I'm yellin' *TIMBER* @ Vanks and Jare-Jare on this one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Just saw the news about the Transgender Bathroom Regulations. Reply

Thread

Link

They've been doing this for a while. I know a few people that were deported that were born in El Salvador but they got sent to Mexico. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've missed like 3 weeks of Cheeto news, idk if I have the mental energy to catch up Reply

Thread

Link

i actually spent yesterday having fun and this morning I have 25 tabs open to catch up, and congress ain't even in session. i'm tired. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cohen to NYT: I delivered the plan to Flynn

Cohen to WashPo: I didn't deliver it

Cohen to me: I don't know anything about it

Cohen to NBC: pic.twitter.com/QVyIpP8b8I — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 21, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Cohen is a problem. A liability. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Remember when he was on cnn and the reporter told him he was down in the polls and he was like "who says?" And she was like "all of them?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link