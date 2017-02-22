The View chats with Eva Longoria about ageism, immigration, and directing
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
The lovely Eva Longoria talks about
Whoopi saw Dear Evan Hansen and hypes it
They talk about the Congressional break and constituents going to Town Halls or lack of it
Town halls turn testy! GOP's plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act created tension at town hall meetings Tuesday — the co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/qdiL61snaF— The View (@TheView) February 22, 2017
