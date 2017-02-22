[movie] legobatman: joker

The View chats with Eva Longoria about ageism, immigration, and directing



Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
The lovely Eva Longoria talks about 45's immigration reform, ageism in Hollywood, and directing.
Whoopi saw Dear Evan Hansen and hypes it
They talk about the Congressional break and constituents going to Town Halls or lack of it








