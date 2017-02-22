Jamie Chung to Play Blink in Fox’s X-Men Pilot from Bryan Singer

On one hand, I love Jamie Chung. On the other, I loathe Bryan Singer and am desperate for an X-Men vehicle that doesn't have his pedo hands on it. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, on balance I'm gonna give this one to Asian representation. I guess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, same. I saw the other X-men movies so I'm already guilty of supporting Bryan Singer. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It always seems that Jamie is playing existing characters previously played by slightly more famous Asian actresses. Reply

Thread

Link

I've had a soft spot for her since The Real World lol. That whole "FREE BRAD!" season was great though. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved the reunion show when jamie was like "they gave me a really sanitized cut. i was actually pretty wild. i had hook ups!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ha, mte. I really liked her in that season. I also thought it was funny during one of those Real World/Road Rules seasons with good guys vs bad guys where she ended up being the only girl on the good guys team (and they won cause they had less people to go through the obstacle course or whatever). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No @ Bryan but lord I want some X-men in my life REAL bad!(and not that Logan shit) Reply

Thread

Link

will watch the shit out of this for jamie ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Thread

Link

I like her but she was a client on some workout show and she made a comment about her fiance (now husband's) groomsmen not being allowed to have plus 1s bc she didn't want hookers at her wedding and it was kind of yikes lol. Reply

Thread

Link

She actually called her husband's friends' potential dates (maybe girfriends, wives?) hookers? Even if that's a joke, that's weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her Reply

Thread

Link

From Real World to Samurai Girl to OUaT to X-Men. What a ride.



I've always wanted a live-action X-Men TV series, but Singer? I admittedly liked the tone of his X-Men films even if the movies themselves weren't great. Reply

Thread

Link

its weird that shes the go to asian actress rn. its good for her because shes getting those checks. Reply

Thread

Link

good, oh my God, I want her to have a way better career and get roles all the time. She's so great. Reply

Thread

Link

fucking pedophile. Reply

Thread

Link