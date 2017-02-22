Jamie Chung to Play Blink in Fox’s X-Men Pilot from Bryan Singer
Meet Blink...@jamiechung1 has joined Bryan Singer's #XMen pilot at Fox https://t.co/ujT54eOi8i— Variety (@Variety) 22 février 2017
Jamie Chung will star as Blink, the popular character from the comics with the power of teleportation
source
I've always wanted a live-action X-Men TV series, but Singer? I admittedly liked the tone of his X-Men films even if the movies themselves weren't great.
why do fox and DC hate themselves so much??
also Jamie deserves better than this, she always does