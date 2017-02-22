Adam Pally & Rachel Bloom to star in "Most Likely to Murder"
Lionsgate Sets ‘Most Likely To Murder,’ Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom & Adam Pally Star https://t.co/fzgHlIWv98 pic.twitter.com/Zw0nOUg3oh— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 22, 2017
- Described as a "dark mystery comedy"
- Being produced by Lionsgate, and starts production in March
- Dan Gregor, who works on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and is married to Bloom, co-wrote the film and will direct
Source
The entire case was amazing for Crazy For You but Tony Yasbeck was flat out phenomenal!!
I wish I got tickets for that but I can only afford one NYC night like every two months lol. There were so many people I'd have love to see in Crazy for You!
this sounds perfect for her, so excited!!
i hope this goes well for her!