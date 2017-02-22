Adam Pally & Rachel Bloom to star in "Most Likely to Murder"

I just saw Rachel in the Crazy For You 25th anniversary concert at Lincoln Center on Sunday. She was amazing!! Reply

I wanted to see this because of her. Glad to hear it turned out well!

The entire cast was great! I'm a musical theatre nerd so it was right up my alley! She was so much fun, though!

I saw Santino Fontana there on Saturday for American Songbook-he was amazing and so nice after the show!

I love Santino!



The entire case was amazing for Crazy For You but Tony Yasbeck was flat out phenomenal!! Reply

He's such a doll in person!



I wish I got tickets for that but I can only afford one NYC night like every two months lol. There were so many people I'd have love to see in Crazy for You!

Reply

It was my treat yourself Valentine's Day gift to myself and I'm so glad I did it!

My bff and I treated ourselves with a night out that was "classy" lol. However, we did spend time before and after the show at a dive bar in the area known for shots. It was impressive to see the bartenders serve shots, play theme songs, and hand out props.

I'm excited for this. They're both funny. I'm glad Adam Pally is getting work; hoping Damon Wayans Jr will too.

i miss happy endings SO FUCKING MUCH agh

I really thought DMJ would be more out there. I heard he was highly sought after during pilot season or whatever, but he never showed up in anything.

omg yaaasss @ this comedy princess expanding that resume!!!!



this sounds perfect for her, so excited!! Reply

her face kind of annoys me for no reason like lena dunham and amy schumer

it's their mouths, they all have horrible mouths with no lips

👍 How exciting.

man, i love heeer!!

i hope this goes well for her! Reply

Nice, I think she's great. Most of what I've seen of pally is pretty one note but he's funny.

i just wish happy endings hadn't ended :'(

i love her. i think she is so talented and i love how close the cast seems to be for ceg

yessss into it

