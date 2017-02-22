Those drunk pics are so iconique. Sam Smith was my fave. And Ed's eyes were actually looking in the same direction. I hope tonight's BRITs will bring us some content like that Reply

LOL You know he's wasted when his eye isn't lazy. Reply

ed bringing up katy never winning a grammy



relax lmao Reply

jfc he's obsessed Reply

Edited at 2017-02-22 04:02 pm (UTC)

Why BBC America's logo is so ugly? Reply

right? I prefer the one with the purple gradient much better Reply

b/c america is trash tbh Reply

ppl who take on/mock the accent of whoever they're talking 2 are so irritating Reply

I do that sometimes but it's unintentional. Reply

Honestly I end up taking on people's accents all the time. Can't help it. I'm not a native English speaker though. I just find it very difficult to keep up a certain accent when I'm talking to people with a different accent. I end up just copying theirs.

I'm not mocking them though. I enjoy people's accents Reply

I do that too. I really have to be careful with clients on the phone because I'm sure they'd think I was mocking them. Reply

taking on accent is unintentional. it's part of the chameleon effect Reply

not a fan of lizards tbh! Reply

Lol this delusional bitch actually thinks he's the one who keeps her from #1 on iTunes. There are like 5 other people sis. And no shade, but your song is the number one reason you didn;t hit #1.

Should've performed on the Grammy's instead of fucking BRIT's Reply

this delusional bitch



Reply

Did we talk about anything good? I have a new song out and so does Ed but Ed's doing really well. I know the numbers. So buy mine.



lol Reply

shout out to all the ONTDers from the previous post who said CTTR isn't selling lower than expected Reply

#VIDEO | "watch me bounce back" from @katyperry's instagram story pic.twitter.com/XkWHkCCKuB — Katy Perry Pics (@katyspics) February 12, 2017





Edited at 2017-02-22 04:27 pm (UTC) Yeah like I understand that the chart placement isn't terrible but she's been weirdly very open about how it was supposed to do better.

I screamed



you were not even joking lmaoo Reply

She really is such a raging bitch. I can't stand people that are mean but try to say it in a funny/joking way so it doesn't sound like they are being gigantic assholes. Reply

yasss gendered slurs #ChainedToTheRhythm



Edited at 2017-02-22 04:23 pm (UTC)

it's crazy cuz i finally got what taylor was saying about katy. like katy doesn't hide the fact she's being a bitch in front of you. Reply

I like that more than someone being mean behind your back tho Reply

I immediately knew what Taylor meant by that. I have a casual friend like that. I've known her for six years and she'll treat you like crap to your face in a kind of poker face way, but then will also act sweet and call you gorgeous, etc. At the end of a night with her you're just like??? What the hell was that? Are we friends? Does she despise me and want to murder me in my sleep? It's impossible to read. I wouldn't mind at all if she just said, "I don't like you at all". That would be much easier to deal with! Reply

Uhhhh yes I hate that Reply

i think she's one of those ppl who is used to being the centre of the world. like a Popular Girl who stayed popular her whole life tbh. Reply

I've never watched an interview of Ed before. He's not so troll like in motion. Or maybe it's the profile angle that's working for him. I just wasn't repulsed.



I was also surprised to see him "betray" Taylor in that way. Reply

I think it's all his eyes. He doesn't look good in motion if you do a straight on shot with his eyes open but he tends to look fine if he closes his eyes. Reply

I dont know why this comment is so funny to me Reply

And you don't turn into stone, so that's also a good thing! Reply

i think he looks even better when i close my eyes Reply

She's trash.



I'm glad she doesn't have Dr. Luke to provide her hits anymore. Reply

I am one of those five people, Ed. Though somewhat less after this interview in which both he and Katy (who I also don't love) were actually quite pleasant.





Kind of love that they look at paparazzi pics too. Reply

Same. I'm interested what they mean by 'crashes'. Did she know he will come? Like she knows he's way more relevant than her, especially in his own country, so that's why she's so lowkey bitter and acts so over the top Reply

Insufferable music and personality Reply

did tswift summon him to stalk katy? Reply

grantd i didn' watch this whol thing cause why would anyone do that, but why iz everyone attackin her for being bitchy? she just soundz sarcastic but they know each other.. i don' think she is bein that rude. Reply

Sis, you know why.



She was just joking around. I actually watched the whole thing and I think we might have a similar sense of humor because I saw nothing wrong with what I saw here. Reply

she made a song we dont like so now we can finally talk shit Reply

because yes, she is a bitch!! Reply

And in THAT order! Reply

Yea everyone is friendly in this video? Don't know why people are hypersensitive Reply

snake fans Reply

She is sarcastic but in a bitter way. Partially because she knows she is the less relevant celeb in the room, partially because Ed is Taylor's bff. Reply

She attacked Godney's mental health under the guise of being "woke". She's not getting any passes from here on out. Reply

As someone with this kind of humor (maybe it's a Scorpio thing), I've learned it's not for everyone. Reply

Yeah, I think she has a pretty dry sense of humor and isn't quite as funny as she thinks she is (though a few of her lines did make me laugh) but I didn't get that she was being bitchy. Reply

Am I the only one here who actually likes Chained to the Rhythm? *shrugs* Reply

I think it's pretty catchy. The music video could save it Reply

Nope, there are dozens of us Reply

itz alright, the lyrics in tha chorus are just so awkward though Reply

It is awkward to hear Katy attempt to be political, but I like the beat so oop at me. Reply

lol it's actually pretty catchy. drag me, i guess. Reply

im listening to it rn lol, i think its a really pleasant bg song Reply

yes Reply

nah, it grew on me much quicker than i expected. but i also roll my eyes at her calling it "purposeful pop". i'm never looking to katy for deep messages so if it's only touching on the surface of that, i don't care.



Edited at 2017-02-22 05:00 pm (UTC)

