Ed Sheeran crashes Katy Perry interview
-When they first met, Katy wouldn't hug Ed because he was sweaty after performing.
-Katy talks in a British accent.
-They talk about Ed's drunk pics.
-Katy had the flu the first time she went to the BRITs.
relax lmao
I'm not mocking them though. I enjoy people's accents
Should've performed on the Grammy's instead of fucking BRIT's
lol
you were not even joking lmaoo
I was also surprised to see him "betray" Taylor in that way.
I'm glad she doesn't have Dr. Luke to provide her hits anymore.
Kind of love that they look at paparazzi pics too.
She was just joking around. I actually watched the whole thing and I think we might have a similar sense of humor because I saw nothing wrong with what I saw here.
