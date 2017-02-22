February 22nd, 2017, 04:35 pm hewontgo Christian Serratos covers Bello Magazine Do you like season 7 Rosita ?sources : 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8 Tagged: latino celebrities, magazine covers and articles, the walking dead (amc) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2525 comments Add comment
I love Rosita and her attitude and I'll fight anyone. People stan the nastiest and whiniest and most reckless characters but Rosita is a problem. Don't think i didn't peep people calling for Rosita's death over her recklessness causing a random's death when they were whining and crying over people rightfully blaming Daryl for Glenn's death.
[Spoiler (click to open)]Rosita's not gonna make it to season 8, is she? 😪
I get why she is mad at everything but I wish she wouldn't take it out on Sasha. I think they'd be so powerful together. It's not Sasha's fault he fell for her and I wish she could see that but, again, I can understand why she's so mad at everything. It's frustrating when the characters go through this path.
And I love badass Rosita, hurting Lucille on that mid season finale! YAS gurl