Her braids don't look even on that 5th pic and it bothers me :(

Gorgeous but Rosita is getting on my nerves this season lmao.

She's mourning let her live!

i don't watch this show but this woman is gorgeous...i think i'm in love

There are so many characters I would kill off.. the show is going downhill



her boobs are pretty

She's gorgeous.



I love Rosita and her attitude and I'll fight anyone. People stan the nastiest and whiniest and most reckless characters but Rosita is a problem. Don't think i didn't peep people calling for Rosita's death over her recklessness causing a random's death when they were whining and crying over people rightfully blaming Daryl for Glenn's death.

yas @ this whole comment

I don't want her to die but she is a little bratty lately. I just don't want her to enter Daryl-levels of constant boo-hooing OKAY.

wait, they named a woman Christian?

I've heard it before on other females.

I find her beauty to be super distracting on The Walking Dead lol. No one should have such flawless skin during the apocalypse. Rosita can be a bit annoying but I prefer her being pissed at everything over yet another manpain episode.

ughh ikr. in the beginning she was the "hot" character in a crop top, shorts, and pigtails. even now that she is more covered up and dirty i'm like, "yeah okay rosita we get it you don't even have to try" lmao.

I don't like Rosita this season, BUT a lot of the characters have gone through this arc and I'm not upset to see Rosita go through it as well.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Rosita's not gonna make it to season 8, is she? 😪 She has such a beautiful face 😍

do you really want to know ?

No 😖

Sasha needs to slap some sense into her

they should hook up

I think she looks great here. I love her face, she looks like a Sim. Nice boobs too.



I get why she is mad at everything but I wish she wouldn't take it out on Sasha. I think they'd be so powerful together. It's not Sasha's fault he fell for her and I wish she could see that but, again, I can understand why she's so mad at everything. It's frustrating when the characters go through this path.

gorgeous babe!

And I love badass Rosita, hurting Lucille on that mid season finale! YAS gurl

I loved Rosita the moment she showed up, and christian is beautiful and just amazing. But she still fucked up and got an innocent killed, just like Daryl so OOP.

