'Get Out' scores a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
If you're looking for a movie to see this weekend Get Out may be the film for you. Jordan Peele's directorial debut has accomplished quite a rarity for a horror film; it has scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
While this can obviously change as more reviews come in, currently all thirty submitted reviews including top critics from Rolling Stone, Village Voice, New Yorker, IndieWire, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter (to name just a few) are singing the praises of both the film in general and Peele.
Many have cited how the satirical elements tie in perfectly with the horror elements comparing Peele's genre subversion to peak John Carpenter. Film Journal International has been quoted saying that Peele is an "assured filmmaker with a most promising career ahead."
Several reviews have also mentioned how the film fits in to our current political climate with one even going as far as to say that it essentially gives former Obama supporters who ended up voting for Trump and the "All Lives Matter" brigade a well deserved punch in the face.
In contrast, the IMDb ratings aren't awesome, but a quick glance at the breakdown as well as peaking into user reviews, some of which cite it as "Alt-Left Propaganda" basically confirms that a lot of the ratings there are by butt hurt people who have never even seen the film much like the treatment that Ghostbusters received last year long before it ever screened anywhere.
Film Synopsis:
Now that Chris and his girlfriend, Rose, have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy and Dean. At first, Chris reads the family's overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter's interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.
I'm glad to hear that this is as good as it looks. I can't wait to see it this weekend
I'm glad to hear that this is as good as it looks. I can't wait to see it this weekend
