'Get Out' scores a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

I've been so curious about this and I love Jordan so I'm glad this is getting good reviews! I'll check it out Reply

Same! It's not getting released in my country though (ugh) so hopefully I'll be able to see it some other way asap. I still need to see Keanu lmao, but I think that's already out on dvd now Reply

admittedly I smoked a little while watching Keanu but I thought it had some really hilarious moments. I liked it a lot! Reply

peak john carpenter you say

this interests me Reply

MFTE. As if I wasn't already excited enough to see it. Reply

YESSS MTE! Reply

well then Reply

this movie does not interest me Reply

why not? genuinely curious Reply

Is this getting an international release? None of the cinemas near me seem to have it :( Reply

It's not out anywhere yet.



US and Canada this weekend. UK over St. Patrick's Day. There are also alternate titles for Brazil and Russia so I would say it's safe to say it's opening there as well. Reply

I see. Thanks! Reply

I'm glad it's getting good reviews, hopefully it'll come out here Reply

Not the type of movies I watch but congrats to Jordan Peele and Posh Kenneth on the perfect rating. Reply

OMG that's why I thought he looked so familiar. LOL Reply

super excited for this, even though someone on facebook spoiled the twist for me already.



who the fuck posts spoilers for movies that haven't even been released yet, as a status update?? like, not even a link to an article about the film with spoilers in it. A STATUS UPDATE. Reply

That person sounds like an asshole.



I might end up going to a 7:00 tomorrow just to avoid being spoiled. Reply

rude!! i'd comment and say something, tbh, even just semi jokingly like "gee thanks for spoiling me!" Reply

can you spoil me please? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the two older black people in the trailer are people the family have lured to the house because they don't agree with them politically. then they take the brains of aging family members and put them in their bodies. this is the plan for the main character. and the gf is totally in on it. Reply

fuck people who do that with movies or series Reply

Glad to see Peele doing well! I'll def watch this. Had to look up the male lead bc he looked so familiar, and of course it's because of black mirror. I feel like every episode of that show is forever and horrifyingly burned into my brain, lmao.



I always misinterpret Rotten Tomatoes ratings for some reason. I usually first thing higher ratings are worse, so I saw the 100% and was like, damn that's cold! Reply

Oh interesting! I saw the trailer the other day while watching TV (well okay, half watched it) and didn't think it looked like anything special, but I'm always here for good horror movies! Reply

now i wanna watch it even more Reply

ohhh hell yeah! i am so excited for this. i was wondering when it was getting released. Reply

The release date for it has been drilled into my head. I've seen so much promo for this movie. Reply

It's one of the best horror films I've seen in years. Equal parts terrifying, timely, and hilarious. Cannot recommend it enough. Reply

Did you see it at Sundance? Reply

No, I couldn't make that screening, but was able to get into an LA screening a week or 2 later. Will be seeing it again when it releases.



I'd advise others to avoid the promos if you can (although it's near impossible right now). They're all pretty spoiler-ific for advertisements and all feature scenes that aren't even in the film (which is a HUGE pet peeve of mine). Reply

Edited to add: my fat fingers hit post before i could ask if this is gory. I want to see it but i can't handle gore :(



His obama impersonation is the best i have ever heard

Edited to add: my fat fingers hit post before i could ask if this is gory. I want to see it but i can't handle gore :(

Somewhat gory, though not extremely. It's used sparingly. Reply

I think i can handle that. Thanks! Have you seen the movie? What did you think? Reply

agreed - it seemed like in between '08-'12 every black comedian tried their hardest to imitate obama. jordan impression is legit spot-on Reply

