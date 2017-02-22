The Chainsmokers break record for most weeks in top 5 and tease new song with Coldplay


After spending three full months at #1 last year, their song with Halsey has now beaten Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk' and LeAnn Rimes' 'How Do I Live" with 26 weeks in the Billboard top five.

They also have a song with Coldplay coming soon that possibly will be premiered at the Brit Awards later today.
