The Chainsmokers break record for most weeks in top 5 and tease new song with Coldplay

Their music is tragic. I can't believe people like their songs.



But people elected Trump, so nothing should really surprise me anymore. Reply

eaux Reply

i thought coldplay split up Reply

that was coldplay and goop Reply

I remember when someone on here said Halsey would be the new Lorde like..... Reply

She is a Lorde. Her label created her to be one. Reply

Well, they failed miserably. Reply

Eloi, Eloi, lema sabachthani? Reply

Lmao this response is perfect. I've been saying it since November. Reply

Omg Reply

that's just sad and makes me sad. Reply

It's always a race to the dial when I hear this song come on. My ears begin to bleed D: My mom loves it and still can't get all the words right.. it's kinda cute, kinda annoying.



Edited at 2017-02-22 03:37 pm (UTC)

and LeAnn Rimes' 'How Do I Live"



they will not come after one of the great pop ballads of the 90's!!! even though trisha yearwood's version is better Reply

Closer is one of the laziest and tackiest songs ever. Mark Ronson's drag was so spot-on.

Lyrics are cringy, production sounds like a Fruity Loops sample collection that was free with the software.

It's not even a fun bop, it litrally hurts to listen to this lack of talent from start to finish, they must be lucky no one watched VMA's this year, because their performance had MEME WORTY written all over it.

Coldplay are a joke at this point, Avici collab, this. Even Muse aren't trying that fucking hard. Reply

Totally agree with everything you are saying. Reply

What did ronson say? Reply

I've never heard it.



Uptown Funk was everywhere Reply

it's the WEEE AH NEVA GETIN CLOUSAH *DAMDAHDAMDAM DAMDAHDAMDAM DAMDAHDAMDAM DAMDAMDAMDAM* one Reply

I don't know her! I'm either in my house listening to Sirius XM, a pandora station it would never come on or my own iTunes. I listen to Sirius in the car too and 90s on 9 or backspin ain't playing that. Yet I'd open my fridge and hear uptown funk Reply

save yourself under your rock, good sis. bless your unsoiled ears~ Reply

i don't think i have either?



Uptown Funk is a pop masterpiece tbh Reply

Me either. I actually heard her sing on that show Roadies and found her music bleh and her voice irritating, though. Reply

They're the musical equivalent of wallpaper, their success is simultaneously unsurprising and depressing. Reply

Their music sounds like kids bop, it's so embarrassing Reply

