The Chainsmokers break record for most weeks in top 5 and tease new song with Coldplay
.@TheChainsmokers' "Closer" breaks record for most weeks in #Hot100's top 5 https://t.co/ipsNGigfRM pic.twitter.com/gKX0FntrEc— billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2017
After spending three full months at #1 last year, their song with Halsey has now beaten Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk' and LeAnn Rimes' 'How Do I Live" with 26 weeks in the Billboard top five.
Coldplay & Chainsmokers reportedly prepping "Something Just Like This" single https://t.co/fCGP8VnVos pic.twitter.com/9rpXSMZmqw— billboard (@billboard) February 22, 2017
They also have a song with Coldplay coming soon that possibly will be premiered at the Brit Awards later today.
But people elected Trump, so nothing should really surprise me anymore.
they will not come after one of the great pop ballads of the 90's!!!
even though trisha yearwood's version is better
Lyrics are cringy, production sounds like a Fruity Loops sample collection that was free with the software.
It's not even a fun bop, it litrally hurts to listen to this lack of talent from start to finish, they must be lucky no one watched VMA's this year, because their performance had MEME WORTY written all over it.
Coldplay are a joke at this point, Avici collab, this. Even Muse aren't trying that fucking hard.
Uptown Funk was everywhere
Uptown Funk is a pop masterpiece tbh