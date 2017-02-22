WE HAVE MOVIE SIGN! New season of MST3k begins April 14!

Get ready for the Robot Roll-Call: @MST3K is coming to Netflix April 14! pic.twitter.com/iYVT7RhcTo — Netflix US (@netflix) February 22, 2017

Joel Hodgson just announced that Netflix alerted him last night (during the Q&A after the fan screening) that the 11th season of MST3k will be premiering April 14, 2017. The season will consist of 14 episodes all released at once. No information about the movies that will be riffed has been made available yet.The newest season stars Jonah Ray, Felicia Day, Patton Oswalt, Baron Vaughn and Hampton Yount.