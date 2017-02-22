February 22nd, 2017, 10:37 am hereforthedrama Everything Wrong With Zayn and Taylor Swift - "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" Music Video Sins takes on ZAYN & Taylor's collaboration, sadly misses a lot of opportunities to drag them.source. Tagged: music video, taylor swift, zayn malik Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1919 comments Add comment
However, this song is a joke.
Edited at 2017-02-22 02:48 pm (UTC)
But IA about Lana and Abel, this song fits them way more. But unfortunately Snay and Zayn are a way more marketable duo
Ot is twitter down for anyone else?
It's working fine for me.
I heard this song for the first time like two days ago in a news report and honestly, it's not THAT bad. Yes, it's borderline a synth-pop cliche and sounds like every single nu-Weeknd released, but I won't change the channel when I see it on MTV. Like 75% of singles Snakelor released are way worse.
Also watching her trying to be sexy is entertaining, since I don't know what Zayn has to do to look not hot. Like I know he's a douche, but I def would