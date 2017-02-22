Iron Fist new promo

This looks worse than The Great Wall film. Jesus... Why god why.... Reply

Sigh. My hopes and dreams ruined by Loras Reply

i think this is the first netflix show i won't watch lol.



also the first show that me, not watching, might actually make a difference Reply

This doesn't seem different enough from the other Marvel shows to make him as a character interesting to me. Reply

They were talking about that on Comic Book Club and how it may be like Daredevil, but how they need to also make it... not like DD to make it interesting since they'd come off as very similar to those who aren't familiar with IF



This is the first trailer I've seen though, (the ep was recorded after the first trailer/thing came out), and I see it. Reply

Keep it. Reply

I'm not clicking on shit but those posters don't even try to NOT make this look like a Chinoiserie messT.



And that actor is fugly, yikes. Reply

Usually they make the guys buff, but Loras still looks like a marshmallow. :P Reply

Cultural appropriation at its finest . Reply

ehhhhhhhhhhhhh nty Reply

This looks like absolute trash. Won't watch. Hated that dude on GoT already, ugly and can't act. Anyway, I still have to watch Luke Cage, the middling reception kinda didn't get me excited for it. I'm starting to feel a Marvel fatigue in general, I guess... Reply

I'm not a Marvel stan but I can acknowledge a general sense of quality across their theatrical/Netflix releases...so it's weird to see this show's promo bc it just looks sort of objectively bad? Even outside the politics of the lead.



like, looks about as bad as that network show they have



Reply

mostly watching for the lady in my icon Reply

