lol

I can't believe he's back. Reply

Guess the ONTDer Reply

Why even?? All that "your character is over" thing for nothing. Reply

This is gonna be interesting. I might just tune in... Reply

so laughable this show is still on the air. even more so that people still enjoy it.



trash. Reply

I don't watch this show, but I remember a post where a character died and everyone was happy about it except for, like, one person. Was this him? Reply

Yes. I initially liked the character but it was way past time for him to go. He was a unrepentant POS. Reply

I think we might see a version of him where his fake personality pre-reveal is actually what he's like forrealz since that was the GW Daisy initially developed feelings for and it is probs the ~regret the framework fixed for Daisy. And it would provide an emotional conflict for her wanting to stay since most of the other characters (besides Simmons but idk what's going on with ehr lmfao) don't know they're living in a fake reality.



In general I'm kind of curious how the framework is gonna affect the different characters and with Ward in particular he might be really different since he's p much entirely computer-generated. Reply

I'm dying at Brett's face. Reply

*SIIIIIIIGH*



I'm so glad I stopped watching this. I enjoyed you for a while, AoS and even defended you but it's time for you to go. Reply

Ugh. Honestly, there's enough fucking nazis in real life, I don't want to see them on tv. I especially don't want to see them get romanticized by idiotic fangirls with their Stand With Ward Nazi apologism. Reply

Same. Unless Cap and Falcon show up to repeatedly punch all of Hydra in the face, I'm out Reply

This show is such a joke. I'm glad the MCU doesn't give a fuck about whatever happens in this flop show. Time to cancel it. Reply

Does the fandom still jizz over this nazi? Reply

hydra is so 3 years ago, do AOS not have any other terrorists to deal with? Reply

i haven't even watched the episode but the moment i saw that She posted the preview for the next episode i knew.



seriously? Brett Dalton can't find work anywhere else? Reply

I haven't seen the episode yet, but fuck this shit, for real? I thought we were done with him, ugh. Should have known by the person who posted the promo for next episode. Reply

how exciting Reply

I'm several episodes behind (and I kinda wasn't paying attention for most of this season lol), but he's BACK?! WHYYYYYYYYYY GOD I'm several episodes behind (and I kinda wasn't paying attention for most of this season lol), but he's BACK?! WHYYYYYYYYYY GOD Reply

