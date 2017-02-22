February 22nd, 2017, 12:32 am ljtryout Marvel releases a tease for "Agents of HYDRA", SHIELD's 3rd arc, ft. the return of Voldemort SourceONTD, are you excited by the return of the AgentsOfSHIELD crazy party posts nazi assassin?? Tagged: agents of s.h.i.e.l.d. (abc), marvel, not today satan, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2323 comments Add comment
I can't believe he's back.
trash.
In general I'm kind of curious how the framework is gonna affect the different characters and with Ward in particular he might be really different since he's p much entirely computer-generated.
I'm so glad I stopped watching this. I enjoyed you for a while, AoS and even defended you but it's time for you to go.
seriously? Brett Dalton can't find work anywhere else?
I'm several episodes behind (and I kinda wasn't paying attention for most of this season lol), but he's BACK?! WHYYYYYYYYYY GOD