Vanderpump Rules s5e16 "Man Tears and Braziers", will Lala be back?
“It was a tough season for me,” Lala Kent admitted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Trying to keep a relationship that I love and adore private, but I just feel like … give them Lala! And if Vanderpump is the way to get them, let’s do it. I don’t know.”
what happened:
Schwartz continues to be a POS to Katie which the girls discuss at Galatoire's for brunch. The guys (and Ariana) go gator boating which was way more fun
Scheana and Kristen take a break from the smell of seafood where it's revealed Katie's issues w Schwartz all go back to his cheating, which is the catalyst of this ep
Kristen's bf brings up the cheating at lunch and Sandoval cries for Schwartz, using the term “battered wife”
Kristen gets Katie a lady stripper
The boys get dressed in drag by drag queens and at the end of the night Kristen sits Schwartz down to discuss the cheating. Schwartz storms off calling Kristen a basic bitch. “I am not tequila Tom! I am a chill fucking human being” lmao stfu
they go upstairs for privacy where Schwartz shouts about how he made out with that girl in Vegas (but didn't sleep w her). Stassi/Katie and Jax/Britt can hear everything
We end the episode w Schwartz saying he doesn't want to marry her. Spoiler alert they get married
they are dumb
homeboy ain't even cute
I kept dying when they were at the sports bar. Ariana and Sandoval especially killed me and then seeing them cut to Jax peeing on his dress
he has made his bed. he would rather be passive aggressive and spineless than end a relationship that isn't working. he would rather sneak around and cheat and belittle her by bringing in ariana as a groomsman despite her feelings and constantly defending other women to her even though he knows how jealous she is.
Like katie is awful but he is no better. They belong together and they will stay together forever miserable.