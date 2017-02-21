Vanderpump Rules s5e16 "Man Tears and Braziers", will Lala be back?

I can't deal with the fact that Katie and Schwartz actually got married. Why the hell would two people with such strong resentment towards one another still choose to get married??

Because they're both insecure, codependent and lazy in regards to making it work with another human being. Reply

because they both believe in the fairy tale that getting married fixes all your problems and you live happily ever after



they are dumb Reply

i liked lala last season mostly because she was driving katie up a wall and i'm down for anyone annoying katie, but i started following her on social media and my small amount of like for her was quickly drained because she's so obnoxious. i should have assumed she would be since she's actually friends with the white kanye himself, james kennedy. Reply

ia about lala. she seemed really chill and I liked how sex positive she was. but once I followed her on twitter and insta and saw how shady she became on the show, my admiration just went out the window Reply

this was me. i used to love her and defend her, and then i followed her on twitter, saw how she really tried hard to be a "bad bitch" when homegirl is from fucking utah lmao. sorry i just dont like white girls who try to act "hood" when black women/woc from the actual hood are vilified for it and called ratchet. Reply

carter annoys the fuck out of me. why he inserts himself in shit that doesnt concerns him? no wonder he and kristen are together. it's so obvious he wants to be a regular like brittany. Reply

he and kristen are made for each other clearly.



homeboy ain't even cute Reply

last nights episode was fucking hilarious.



I kept dying when they were at the sports bar. Ariana and Sandoval especially killed me and then seeing them cut to Jax peeing on his dress



Edited at 2017-02-22 06:05 am (UTC) Reply

Normally I find Ariana to be too "cool girl" grating but her Jordon Tyler aka Bieber character was killing me. Reply

ariana's character was so cringe inducing. she's not funny. Reply

Stassi spying on Tom/Tom/Jax talking in the hallway was hysterical. Reply

i am glad people (viewers i mean not castmembers) are finally seeing schwartz for what he is. he isn't some abused puppy dog who is trapped with katie.



he has made his bed. he would rather be passive aggressive and spineless than end a relationship that isn't working. he would rather sneak around and cheat and belittle her by bringing in ariana as a groomsman despite her feelings and constantly defending other women to her even though he knows how jealous she is.



Like katie is awful but he is no better. They belong together and they will stay together forever miserable. Reply

I don't think Schwartz was a piece of shit. I think that after two years, Katie made the decision to not forgive nor move on. She's punishing Tom over and over. He's not innocent, by any stretch considering the make out session and possible sex, but at this point it's about her actions. Her need for toxicity and Bravo sponsored binge drinking plays a major role. She never, ever owns actions in this and the lack of self-reflection. Nothing he does is ever enough. And Kristen stirred the drama on purpose because she's not happy unless everyone else is miserable. She's also using Schwartz as a dig at Sandoval, another toxic relationship that was a bunny boiler waiting to happen. Carter can just the fuck away since he's cosigning her actions at this point. Reply

ngl i agree. in no way i'm saying schwartz is a saint, but katie is borderline abusive and doesn't like taking responsibility for her shit? she never apologises when she's in the wrong, like when sandoval was trying to talk to her, she was like "no, i'm not listening to this"? she gives ariana (and scheana) shit for what? being friends with someone she doesn't like, or, in scheana's case, wanting to move on? come on, this is lowkey controlling, no? idk, i have a hard time feeling bad for her. Reply

If the news had just landed like 2 months before the wedding, I could understand her reactions because it's a process. But I honestly think she's more interested in what the show can give her materially than the long-term effects of entering into a toxic marriage. Like her too bad if you don't like it smirk. Dude, you're the one putting on TV. Not us. We're not known as Tequila Katie. She's a perfect match for Stassi and Kristen, two people who demand that weird ass Caroline Stanbury 'loyalty' blend. In other words: never question or doubt her actions. Stassi and Kristen are kissing her ass because they have no real ties to Vanderpump, thus are easily replaced. Katie's center story line guarantees screen time which means we watch the same abusive behaviors from the first couple seasons all over again. Same two who also don't responsibility for their actions (see: Stassi at Pat O's and creating conflict with Brittany cause she was feeling bitter). Reply

